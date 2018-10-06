FRIDAY NIGHT REWIND: Rome’s Griffin at ease in spotlight
With the graduation of running back Jalynn Sykes from last year’s squad, Griffin has been able to step into the spotlight as the No. 1-ranked Wolves’ dominant rusher in his senior season. Griffin, ever ready to place the credit elsewhere, says his teammates are key in the team’s success this season.
“This season is going really well,” he said. “We thought some of these games would be tough, but we’re playing together as a team, so it’s making it a little easier right now.”
In Friday’s 62-14 win against East Paulding County, Griffin racked up 339 rushing yards to push his season total to 1,497. Both of those numbers are good enough to break school records.
Head coach John Reid said Griffin’s hard work in the offseason running track has helped the back develop his explosive speed as he averages 213.8 yards and three touchdowns a game.
“He’s improved his speed, he’s gotten faster, and he’s got a great offensive line in front of him,” Reid said. “Those guys are good ball players.”
Griffin, a three-star recruit who is committed to North Carolina State, finished his junior season with 1,276 yards and 28 touchdowns for an average of 7.2 yards per carry.
Griffin has already scored 20 touchdowns on the ground this season, and he’s got plenty of time to pack on more stats as the Wolves still have three games left in the regular season.
Dixon reviving offense
Coosa struggled early in the season, dropping their first five games. But quarterback Kenon Dixon has helped right the ship, posting another stellar performance in the Eagles’ 55-28 win over Dade County on Friday.
The senior has racked up 701 yards of total offense in the last two games, attacking teams through the air and on the ground. Dixon also has accounted for 12 offensive touchdowns in those matchups, and defensively scored two touchdowns on an interception and a fumble recovery during the Eagles’ 51-29 win over the Armuchee Indians two weeks ago.
A first for Chattooga
Chattooga’s 41-8 Region 7-AA win over Model on Friday didn’t just feature the usual suspects for the Indians. With Chattooga holding a 34-0 lead in the fourth quarter, junior varsity kicker Caroline Hodges, a freshman, made her way out onto the field after a touchdown to kick the extra point.
The attempt was good, putting the Indains up 41-0 and making Hodges the first female player to score a point in Chattooga football history. The kick came after a 21-yard touchdown run from Lashaun Lester, his second of the game.