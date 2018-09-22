Breaking News
FRIDAY NIGHT REWIND: Pepperell bouncing back after slow start
“It’s a good spot to be in,” Pepperell head coach Rick Hurst said. “We still have five more games with some tough competition, but we feel a lot better than we did sitting at 0-2.”
Hurst praised sophomore quarterback Gage Moses and junior wideout Payton Rhoades for continually showing improvement and helping the team on their recent string of success, including Friday night’s 38-14 win over Coosa.
Rhoades’ highlight reel performance against the Eagles included a 78-yard screen pass for a touchdown and a leaping 31-yard catch in the corner of the end zone. He had the game-winning touchdown against Gordon Central the week before, hauling in a score with nine seconds left.
“He plays with a lot of confidence and enthusiasm,” Hurst said of Rhoades. “He made two great catches for us last week too and saved the game for us. He said, ‘Coach, give me the ball.’ That’s what you want — when you get a receiver that wants the football in situations like that. He’s getting more and more confidence each week.”
Running strong
Rome senior running back Jamious Griffin added to his impressive total yardage on Friday night as he nears the top of the state rushing leaderboad, according to Georgia High School Football Daily.
Griffin, who was third in the state going into Friday’s game against Cass, had 147 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries against the Colonels to bring his season total to 1,017 yards and 15 touchdowns on 98 attempts for the No.1-ranked Wolves.
Haralson County’s Treylon Sheppard has 1,244 yards and was the leading rusher prior to Friday night.
Top performers
Rockmart continues to roll with several players showing up big for the No. 5 Jackets, who sit at 5-0 after a 48-0 blowout over Region 7-AA foe Dade County on Friday.
Running back Markus Smith led Rockmart’s offense with 136 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries in the first half. Defensive end Jamaal Thompson helped out by returning a fumble 55 yards for a score.
While Coosa lost to Pepperell, quarterback Kenon Dixon gave another strong performance, throwing for 196 yards and two touchdowns — a 35-yard strike to Logan Pledger and one to Malaki Martin for 62 yards.