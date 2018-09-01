FRIDAY NIGHT REWIND: Floyd teams have tough start to season
Armuchee, Coosa, Model and Pepperell all lost Friday night, making them a combined 1-9 through the first three weeks of the season. All four are in Region 7-AA and have faced teams from higher classifications in the early going.
The lone team out of the group with a win so far is Armuchee, which won a weather-delayed season opener 28-7 over Murray County. The Indians traveled to Tallapoosa this past week and were shutout by Haralson County, 35-0.
“The Rebels probably have their best team in a decade or so,” Armuchee head coach Jeremy Green said. “Their offensive line is huge, and they have a very talented back in Treylon Shephard.”
Armuchee had three costly turnovers in the game, including a fumble inside its 10-yard line and on a kickoff return.
Coosa and Model will have this week off before region play starts Sept. 14
Streaking Wolves
Rome High’s 35-0 win over North Clayton on Friday night was the No. 1-ranked Wolves 29th straight win, which gives them the current longest winning streak by any team in Georgia.
According to Georgia High School Football Daily, the streak was held by reigning three-time Class A Private state champion Eagle’s Landing Christian, but the Chargers lost to Pace Academy 17-16 on Aug. 24 after 37 straight victories.
Rome’s streak dates back to Week 3 of the 2016 season — a tight 33-30 loss at Region 7-5A foe Kell — and includes 11 shutouts as well as back-to-back state championships.