FRIDAY NIGHT REWIND: Dragons get in the win column
The Dragons earned a 31-17 victory against Heritage-Catoosa on the road, breaking Pepperell’s winless mark. The Generals led 10-7 after the first quarter, but the Dragons quickly turned things around, going into the second half with a 21-17 lead. Pepperell held Heritage scoreless for the rest of the game.
“Our players finally played the Pepperell way,” head coach Rick Hurst said. “We were physical and did things right on both sides of the ball. We still made some mistakes, but overall it was the best effort we had all year.”
Hurst credited players Camron Miles and Gage Moses as integral to the win. Miles scored two touchdowns and made some big defensive plays for the Dragons. Hurst said Moses has started to grow at the quarterback position.
Pepperell begins its Region 7-AA slate Friday at Gordon Central.
Top performers
The local area saw some big numbers from players Friday night, highlighted by Rome’s Jamious Griffin and Unity Christian’s John Nance.
Griffin helped lead Rome to its 30th straight victory with a 35-6 road win against Region 7-5A opponent Kell.
The N.C. State commit rolled up 310 offensive yards — 236 on the ground, and 74 receiving yards — and got into the end zone four times. He rushed for touchdowns of 47, 49 and 14 yards, and hauled in a 69-yard touchdown pass. Griffin has 10 touchdowns this season.
Nance, Unity’s freshman quarterback, already has accounted for more than 1,000 yards of offense this season to help carry the Lions to a 2-1 record. In Friday’s 52-17 win over Horizon Christian, Nance threw six touchdowns and totaled 430 yards.
The score stands
The story of Rockmart’s game with Heard County appears to finally have some resolution. Rockmart will be credited with a 33-0 win, despite Heard County coach Tim Barron conceding the game at halftime.
Georgia High School Association by-law 2.93-c states: “Any interrupted game must be replayed from the point of interruption. The school that is behind in the score may choose not to continue the game and the score will be recorded as it was at the point of interruption.”
With lightning delays extending halftime and a possible finish sometime after midnight, Barron had the choice to wait out the storm or go home with a loss. He told The Heard Citizen that with injuries sustained to three players in the opening half, and only one varsity-ready quarterback available, the choice was made to cut their losses and concede.