FRIDAY NIGHT REWIND: Darlington relishing big region win
It was the result of head coach Tommy Atha identifying the problems that led to falling to Mt. Zion-Carroll on Sept. 21 and correcting them in the Tigers’ 24-21 win against previously unbeaten Christian Heritage.
“We felt like we made a lot of mistakes against Mt. Zion, and we didn’t play well in the second half,” Atha said. “The kids were eager to get back on the field. I feel like we were focused this Friday. We knew it was an opportunity to get a region win, so I was very encouraged by the way we bounced back.”
The win gives Darlington a 2-1 mark in Region 6-A/A and puts the Tigers in a good spot in the Power Ratings after being ranked No. 10 before Friday.
“I certainly think it will help us. They were 4-0,” Atha said. “The other thing in beating a good team, you’ve got to feel like they’re going to win the majority of their games, so that will be a benefit as well.”
Darlington quarterback Frank Manning hit Casey Gunn on an 18-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
The Tigers (5-1) have an off week before hosting Trion at Chris Hunter Stadium on Oct. 12. Atha is hoping to use the open week to get his team healthy and continue to improve before facing the Bulldogs.
“We feel very fortunate to win going into an off week,” Atha said. “We still have a lot of things to do to become a better team. We’re a little banged up, so hopefully we’ll be at full strength against Trion.”
Moses moving forward
Pepperell quarterback Gage Moses continues to be the driving force behind the Dragons’ offense and his efforts were on display this past Friday in his team’s 41-7 win at Model.
Head coach Rick Hurst continues to see improvement in the player, who is only in his sophomore year.
“We’re giving him a lot of protection, and then we’ve got some receivers who are starting to catch the football and make some plays,” Hurst said.
Moses opened the game against the Blue Devils with a 66-yard run for a touchdown, and Hurst said he knew then he was going to have a good night. Moses finished with 286 yards of offense and four touchdowns.
“I feel like he’s progressing week after week after week,” Hurst said. “You just see the maturity, and you see the game starting to slow down and him starting to understand our offense, and he’s starting to direct traffic. The sky’s the limit for the kid.”