FRIDAY NIGHT REWIND: Coosa fighting on despite winless record
The team’s close call with Chattooga on Friday night in a 34-32 loss was just the most recent example.
The Eagles opened the season with an 18-15 loss to Trion which was completed after a more than two-hour lightning delay. Coosa’s schedule so far hasn’t exactly been a breeze either, with its opponents owning a combined 13-3 record.
“Our kids fought, scratched and clawed,” head coach Todd Wheeler said after Friday’s game. “They just found a way to keep fighting. I’m proud of them for that.”
Coosa travels to Pepperell on Friday.
Xplosive play
Rome High senior wide receiver Xavier Roberts-Donaldson turned heads with his swift move late in Friday’s game against Carrollton that left two Trojan defenders in his wake as he raced 58 yards for a touchdown.
Video of the play, in which Roberts-Donaldson performs a succinct spin after a screen pass from quarterback Knox Kadum, made the rounds on social media late Friday. The score was the first of two for Rome in the fourth quarter that sealed a 65-51 Region 7-5A win for the Wolves.
Roberts-Donaldson has established himself as a key piece of Rome’s offensive weaponry. He finished Friday’s game with 11 receptions for 248 yards and four touchdowns, his best game so far in possibly Rome’s biggest regular season win.
He has 19 catches for 416 yards and seven touchdowns in four games as well as seven carries for 75 yards and another score. The three-star athlete has an offer from Marshall according to 247Sports.
Big win for Blue Devils
The Model Blue Devils were looking for a fresh start Friday, and that’s what they got as the team came away with its first win of the season, and, more importantly, opened Region 7-AA play with a victory.
The Devils had played a game that saw seven starters sidelined with injuries before an off week allowed them to come back at near full strength and get a 34-12 win over Dade County in their homecoming game.
It was the first victory for Model in nearly a year and the first under new head coach Ricky Ross. The Blue Devils continue Region 7-AA play Friday at Floyd County rival Armuchee.