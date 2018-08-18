FRIDAY NIGHT REWIND: Armuchee coach keeping win in perspective
The Indians opened the 2018 season with a 28-7 win over visiting Murray County on Friday, highlighted by quarterback Brayden Perry’s four touchdown passes.
“We just hope the kids realize that the win was the result of what we did in practice,” Green said. “It’s not the finished product. We’re not anywhere near playing our best football.”
Brayden Butler caught three of Perry’s touchdown passes — one during a downpour in the second half — while Gauge Burkett hauled one in as well. Adam Hart led Armuchee’s ground game with 145 yards rushing, while Devin Pledger had 10 solo tackles, two forced fumbles, a sack and an interception.
The Indians also included a special tribute to Murray County player DJ Wofford for Friday’s game by painting the 50 on the Murray County sideline green and black to match the team’s colors. Wofford, who wore No. 50, died in March.
“I saw his number and I just made up my mind that when they came to us I was going to paint the 50 green and black,” Green said. “That’s just a little token to let them know we thought about them and their family. I just wanted it to be something for the kids on the Murray County sideline.”
Tigers’ ‘D’ prevails
Darlington’s first regular season game against a Floyd County opponent in three years went the Tigers’ way after its defense took over in the second half of Friday’s 44-14 win against Pepperell.
After being down 14-7 in the first half, Darlington shut down the Dragons’ offense for the rest of the game. Tigers head coach Tommy Atha said while his team had missed opportunities to score early, a field goal just before halftime was a positive sign.
“We were fortunate to be able to go down and score, but we felt like we didn’t handle it well at the end of the half,” Atha said. “But we were still able to come away with points. I was encouraged to be able to go into the second half with the lead. Defensively I thought we did a good job. Pepperell is a pretty physical football team.”
The Tigers will have another matchup against a Floyd County team Friday when they travel to Coosa.
“They’ve got a wealth of talent over there,” Atha said. “It’s going to be another one of those physical weeks. We enjoyed this win today, but we’ve got to go back to work, and the players have got to be ready to get back to it.”
Battle for Polk Co.
Another chapter in the heated rivalry between Polk County programs Rockmart and Cedartown was written Friday night, with the Yellow Jackets able to rally and defeat the Bulldogs 20-14.
It was the first time since 2010 that Rockmart had emerged victorious in the long-running series.
“It’s great for our community, as you saw by the atmosphere,” Rockmart head coach Biff Parson said after the game. “It’s great for our kids as well to finally overcome that mountain of believing that they can’t play with Cedartown, who is traditionally a really good football team.”
The Jackets are coming off winning the Region 7-AA title last season. Cedartown still leads the all-time series 50-22-2, according to the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
REGION STANDINGS
After Week 1
REGION 6-A
Subregion A
ALL REG
Darlington 1-0 0-0
Gordon Lee 1-0 0-0
Mt. Zion 1-0 0-0
Trion 1-0 0-0
Bowdon 0-1 0-0
Chr. Heritage 0-0 0-0
N. Cobb Chr. 0-0 0-0
Subregion B
Fellowship Chr. 1-0 0-0
Mt. Pisgah 0-1 0-0
Walker 0-1 0-0
King's Ridge 0-0 0-0
Mt. Paran 0-0 0-0
Pinecrest Aca. 0-0 0-0
St. Francis 0-0 0-0
Whitefield Aca. 0-0 0-0
REGION 7-AA
ALL REG
Armuchee 1-0 0-0
Rockmart 1-0 0-0
Chattooga 0-1 0-0
Coosa 0-1 0-0
Dade County 0-1 0-0
Gordon Cent. 0-1 0-0
Model 0-1 0-0
Pepperell 0-1 0-0
REGION 7-5A
ALL REG
Rome 1-0 0-0
Kell 1-0 0-0
Woodland 1-0 0-0
Paulding Co. 0-1 0-0
Villa Rica 0-1 0-0
Carrollton 0-0 0-0
Cass 0-0 0-0
E. Paulding 0-0 0-0
Hiram 0-0 0-0