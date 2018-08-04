FOOTBALL: Rome, Marietta mayors set friendly ‘challenge’ for Corky Kell game
Marietta Mayor Steve Tumlin and Rome Mayor Jamie Doss have entered into a friendly wager as part of a “Mayor’s Challenge” between the two cities based on the result of the Aug. 16 game at Barron Stadium.
“A friendly ‘wager’ on this game which kicks off the school year for both of our schools would add to the enjoyment of this contest between two fine city schools,” Tumlin stated in his initial challenge to Doss sent out last week.
If Rome wins, Doss challenged Marietta’s mayor to wear a selection of Rome Wolves apparel and “give his best and loudest Rome High Wolf howl” at a public meeting.
In turn, Tumlin offered up to Doss a Marietta Blue Devil hat, autographed by Tumlin, and a Big Chicken lapel pin attached to it in the case that Marietta wins. Doss accepted the challenge in a letter sent out this week and added an extra layer.
“If the sky happens to fall and the Marietta Blue Devils win the game, I agree to not only wear your Blue Devil hat and Big Chicken pin, but to also perform the chicken dance in front of the cameras,” Doss said in the letter.
Doss responded on Thursday by also inviting Tumlin to sit with him in the hospitality tent during the game.
“I would like to welcome the Marietta Blue Devils to the City of Rome and say what an honor it is to host the 27th edition Corky Kell Classic,” Doss stated in the response. “We are excited to face off with such a formidable opponent as the Blue Devils. This should be a very exciting match up.”
Rome and Marietta are scheduled to kick off at 8:30 p.m. following the game between Calhoun and Ridgeland at 5:30 p.m. It will be the first time Barron Stadium will host games as part of the traditional Corky Kell Classic.
Tumlin said in his response that he looks forward to meeting Doss on the evening of the game and agreed to the stipulations of the challenge.
“Though highly improbable, I will practice the pitch, tone and note of the Rome Wolves and be prepared to howl appropriately,” he stated. “Though (I) confidently am anticipating wearing a Blue Devil victorious smile on the way home.”
Tickets for both games are available online at www.corkykell.com and at the Barron Stadium ticket booth on Thursday and Friday and Aug. 13-16 from noon to 3 p.m. each day.