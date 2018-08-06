FOOTBALL: Indians gearing up for scrimmage against Southeast Whitfield
Green will get a chance Friday to see if all that hard work will pay off as the Indians get ready for their scrimmage against Southeast Whitfield at the Reservation.
“We’re scrimmaging a 4A school that won seven ballgames,” Green said. “Coach (Sean) Gray has … his system in place. They’re going to be really big. It’s going to be tough. We’re going to find out a lot about our kids.”
The Class 4A Raiders finished last with a 7-4 record and haven’t had a losing season since 2013.
Green says his team has to continue to improve in their toughness on the field, and he hopes to see the Indians face their opponent Friday with no fear.
“We’ve got to get a little nastier, a little meaner,” Green said. “I better see that we’re playing hard and we’re not scared of anybody. It doesn’t matter what you run. We can correct defensive mistakes, and we can correct offensive mistakes, but we better play hard and we better be tough. If we do those two things, I feel like I can fix everything else.”
Green said he expects to see mistakes — he’s not worried about that. However, he hopes to see his team trying their hardest against the Raiders, and doesn’t want to see them back down against the bigger opponent.
“Those are unacceptable things,” Green said. “A kid screwing up a play — it might’ve been a coach, that might’ve been poor coaching, it might’ve been my fault. Playing hard and being tough is entirely on them. The kid has to take responsibility. We’ve got to be tough.”
Aside from the Armuchee-Southeast Whitfield matchup, football fans will their choice of scrimmages this week as local schools will be playing Thursday and Friday.
Darlington will host Whitfield Academy on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Model and Rome High will also be in their home stadiums with matchups Friday. The Blue Devils will host Mt. Zion-Carroll at 7:30 p.m., and the Wolves will host New Manchester at 7:30 p.m.
The Pepperell Dragons will be on the road for their second scrimmage of the preseason with a 7:30 matchup against Cass.