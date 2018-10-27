The Georgia School for the Deaf football team was held scoreless until the last play of the game Saturday at home in a 56-6 loss to the Louisiana School for the Deaf.
Nolan Johnson hit Jamie Lang on a 54-yard pass as time expired to avoid the shutout against LSD. Mistakes plagued the Tigers in the loss as the team drops to 2-4 on the season.
“It was just a long day for us in general,” GSD head coach Erik Whitworth said. “They played well and never quit. I give the young men credit for that. They played hard.”
The Tigers will close out the season next Saturday when they travel to face The Carolinas Schools for the Deaf.