A display of the top runners in Floyd County became a moment of special accomplishment for two local athletes Thursday at the City-County Championships.
Rome High senior Nora Bailey took charge of the girls’ race to complete a year-long goal, while Model freshman Simon Schabort continued his impressive season and broke the course record during the boys’ race.
Bailey won the girls’ race with a time of 20 minutes, 50 seconds, leading the Lady Wolves to the overall team title. Schabort battled Rome’s Patrick Motes for the lead early before pulling away and coming in first in 17:03.
The pair ran the course at Armuchee High School along with varsity and junior varsity runners from all four Floyd County high schools, plus Rome and Unity Christian School for the annual cross country meet.
Bailey crossed the finish 1 minute and 13 seconds ahead of teammates Kaitlyn Stahl and Ashley Morales, who finished second and third, respectively, at 22:03 and 22:04. Rome’s first five girls finished in the top six to lock up first in the overall standings, while Coosa was second and Pepperell third.
“Last year at this same course I had a rougher race. I came in fourth and it was really hot,” Bailey said. “That kind of pushed me in the direction to train harder, and I came in today with the goal for myself to win. To see that goal accomplished and see all that hard work pay off is very satisfying.”
Schabort was followed in the boys’ race by fellow Blue Devil Jordan Hellier, who came in at 17:20. Motes was third overall with a time of 17:28 to lead a pack of four Rome runners that gave the Wolves the boys’ team title. Armuchee was second and Model was third.
It’s the eighth year in a row Rome High has swept the overall team awards.
Schabort has continued to perform well while being challenged by senior Hellier in his first varsity season.
“The season has been great. Luckily, I’ve been able to avoid injuries so far,” Schabort said. “I put in a lot of miles over the summer to get in good shape and I’m hoping to get some better times and go out good for state.”
He said Thursday’s race was an indicator that he can still improve this season, especially with his time on Armuchee’s course that includes a pronounced hill during one of the trail portions.
“I love hills. Well, I don’t love them but I’m good at them, so that hill is a pretty good one,” Schabort said. “It’s pretty steep. Other than that, this is a very flat course with a few downhills in the backstretch. But it’s a very good course. I enjoyed it.”
Bailey has taken on more of a leadership role in her final season with the Lady Wolves, and said the time they spend together outside of practice has had a positive effect on their performance thanks to their trips to Berry College to run the trails on the campus.
“I think the team bond has been really close this year, especially for the girls,” Bailey said. “We go and train a Berry more now, so we get to spend time before and after practice while waiting for everyone to be picked up. So we get to hang out and have a good time, but we also feel more comfortable with each other. So when we run together we push each other.”
Most local teams will be in action over the next two weekends with the Darlington Cross Country Festival on Sept. 28 and the Rome All Area Championships at Georgia Highlands College on Oct. 5.