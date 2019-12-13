Athletes from schools in and around Floyd County came together this week to be recognized for their hard work throughout this past cross country season, and Rome High stood out among them.
The 2019 GoGo Running All-Area Cross Country Banquet saw Rome’s cross country program honored with the organization’s top high school awards at Thursday’s event at the Krannert Center at Berry College.
Rome junior Patrick Motes was named the Boys’ Runner of the Year, while senior Nora Bailey took home the Girls’ Runner of the Year title. Meanwhile, Rome head cross country coach Luis Goya was honored as the area’s Boys and Girls Coach of the Year.
Also honored were the previously announced members of the group’s All-Area Cross Country Teams and the area Middle School Runners of the Year, St. Mary’s Ben Owens and Armuchee Middle’s Marissa Kimple.
As usual, this year’s banquet precedes the annual Rome Half Marathon, which begins Saturday morning at State Mutual Stadium. In addition to the 13.1-mile titular half marathon, the event — presented by GoGo Running and Redmond Regional Medical Center — includes a 5K as well.
The 2019 GoGo Running All-Area Cross Country Teams
GIRLS
FIRST TEAM
Nora Bailey (Rome), Shelby Green (Armuchee), Ashley Hartness (Calhoun), Lucia Loarca (Rome), Ashley Morales (Rome), Jessie Schroeder (Model), Kaitlyn Stahl (Rome).
HONORABLE MENTION
Emily Bartleson (Rome), Malorie Bradfield (Rockmart), Tiffany Creel (Unity Christian), Anna Gibson (Calhoun), Maggie Hawkins (Darlington), Brisa Lopez (Calhoun), Elizabeth Peyton (Calhoun), Kate Scott (Darlington), Grace Stanley (Armuchee), Riley Triplett (Sonoraville).
MS RUNNER OF THE YEAR
Marissa Kimple (Armuchee)
BOYS
FIRST TEAM
Felipe Barrios (Calhoun), Ryan Glass (Rome), Trace Harris (Rome), Jordan Hellier (Model), Gary Jones (Rome), Patrick Motes (Rome), Simon Schabort (Model).
HONORABLE MENTION
Duncan Blankenship (Model), Dawson Brown (Trion), John Prosser Deaton (Darlington), Joey Kowalczewski (Gordon Central), Josh Martinez (Coosa), Tom Vincent (Pepperell), Christian Weatherby (Pepperell), Avery Wright (Rome), Tucker Wright (Rome), Davis Yeargen (Armuchee).
MS RUNNER OF THE YEAR
Ben Owens (St. Mary’s)