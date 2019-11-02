In her first appearance in the GHSA State Cross Country Championships, Armuchee’s Shelby Green followed up a second-place performance in the Region 7-AA meet with a top-10 finish at the state competition.
Green, a freshman, took sixth place in the Class AA girls’ race, making her one of the top finishers from Floyd County.
Green finished with a time of 21 minutes, 39 seconds, putting her in front of the region’s top girls’ runner Jessie Schroeder of Model, who finished in 10th with a time of 21:55.
Green’s teammates Grace Stanley and Chloe Purdy were the next-best finishers for the Lady Indians with times of 25:31 and 25:35, respectively, as Armuchee took 10th place with 277 points. Coosa’s girls scored 328 points to take 12th place.
Floyd County had three boys teams in the top 10 with Model taking sixth with 213 points, Armuchee in seventh with 224 points and Coosa in ninth with 299 points.
Model’s boys had the highest finisher with Simon Schabort, who finished first in the region meet, taking fifth place with a time of 17:43. Teammate Jordan Hellier finished in eighth place with a time of 17:45.
Coming off their fourth straight Region 7-AA title, the Armuchee boys came away with a seventh-place finish with 224 points. Davis Yeargan was the top runner for the Indians with a time of 18:44.
Oglethorpe County finished with 95 points to come out on top in the boys’ race, while Bleckley County finished in first place in the girls’ race with 49 points.
In Class A Private, Maggie Hawkins was the top runner for the Lady Tigers, finishing with a time of 23:09 as the Lady Tigers finished in 13th place behind first-place finisher Holy Innocents’.
Rome High saw big improvements over last year’s state meet performance after the opening day of the Class 5A meet at Carrollton.
Both teams finished in fifth place, with the boys totaling 173 points and the girls finishing with 164 points.
Patrick Motes was the top runner for the boys, who are coming off their third straight region championship. Motes finished with a time of 17:11 for sixth place, besting last year’s finish of 27th.
The girls, who finished second in region, earned 164 points. Nora Bailey was their top runner, finishing in 20th place with a time of 21:03. Bailey finished 43rd in last year’s competition.
In last year’s state meet, the boys finished in ninth, while the girls took 13th place.
Decatur’s boys finished first with 76 points, while the McIntosh girls won their event with 49 points.