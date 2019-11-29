Rome, GA (30161)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will give way to occasional showers in the afternoon. High 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

A steady rain early. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing late. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.