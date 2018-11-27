All of the runners will be honored at the banquet, which will be held Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. in the Krannert Ballroom at Berry College. This year’s Female and Male Runners of the Year and the Coach of the Year will be named at the banquet.
This year’s guest speaker is former Model High School and Berry College standout Michelle Abernathy Lane, who after an All-State high school career at Model went on to become an NAIA National Champion in the marathon and a 12-time NAIA All-American in cross country and track at Berry and still holds school records.
The banquet precedes the #jamiestrong Rome Half Marathon, presented by Redmond Regional, which will take place Dec. 8 at State Mutual Stadium and include a half marathon relay and a 5K.
The Rome Half will once again benefit Rome-area middle and high school running programs, and honor Roman Jamie Hughes, who battled Osteosarcoma — a very rare but aggressive bone cancer that attacks children in their growth spurts — for more than a year before the teen recently passed away.
The 2018 All-Area runners are:
GIRLS
FIRST TEAM
Nora Bailey (Rome), Ashley Hartness (Calhoun), Kayla Hutcherson (Armuchee), Mari Morales (Calhoun), Chloe Purdy (Armuchee), Kaitlyn Stahl (Rome) and Riley Triplett (Sonoraville).
HONORABLE MENTION
Blaine Fox (Armuchee), Maggie Gentry (Rockmart), Anna Gibson (Calhoun), Maggie Hawkins (Darlington), Laura McCurry (Rome), Sadie Medckie (Armuchee), Savannah Price (Trion), Jessie Schroeder (Model), Jasmine Velasco (Gordon Central) and Maggie Whitehead (Unity Christian).
MIDDLE SCHOOL RUNNER OF THE YEAR
Ashley Morales (Rome)
BOYS
FIRST TEAM
Felipe Barrios (Calhoun), Lawson Blake (Darlington), John Finn (Rome), Chaney Holder (Armuchee), Landon Liddle (Darlington), Patrick Motes (Rome) and Esdras Real (Rome).
HONORABLE MENTION
Brady Blalock (Calhoun), Wes Conley (Armuchee), Patrick Dupree (Armuchee), Gary Jones (Rome), Anthony Linatoc (Rome), Chris Spate (Coosa), Alexander Stevens (Armuchee), Nahum Trenti (Sonoraville), Christian Weatherby (Pepperell) and Davis Yeargan (Armuchee).
MIDDLE SCHOOL RUNNER OF THE YEAR
Simon Schabort (Model)
Each First Team All-Area runner will receive two complimentary tickets to the Dec. 6 banquet, while each honorable mention runner will receive one complimentary ticket. High school coaches will also receive two complimentary tickets.
To learn more about the banquet go to http://gogorunning.com/events/gogorunning-area-championship-banquet-2018/. Those attending are asked to RSVP by email to karmen@gogorunning.com. Additional tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the above link or at the door.
The Rome Half Marathon, Half Relay and 5K will all begin and end at State Mutual Stadium, with the 5K starting at 8 a.m. and the half marathon and relay starting at 8:05.
For more information on the #jamiestrong Rome Half Marathon, Half Relay and 5k, and the GoGo Running All-Area Banquet, go to www.romehalf.com or contact GoGo Running at The Shoe Box at 706-291-0752.