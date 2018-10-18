Boys and girls from Armuchee, Coosa, Model and Pepperell hit the course at Georgia Highlands College for the annual Floyd County Championships.
This year’s edition served as the final meet before the Region 7-AA championships, which will be held on the same course Tuesday and feature all of Thursday’s participants.
“This is a dress rehearsal for the region meet, so that’s one reason we like coming out for this,” Model coach Paige Reece said. “It’s also that there is such good camaraderie between all the county teams. We all know each other and see everyone throughout the season. But we also get a feel for region and that’s what we prepare for all season long.”
Armuchee took top marks across the board on Thursday, winning the individual and team titles in both the boys’ and girls’ races, repeating its sweep in last year’s county championships.
“We had a great race,” Armuchee coach Scott Pierce said. “The boys averaged 18:10 so they gave a tremendous effort, but what made it so fast was that we have so much depth. We have five or 10 guys who are all pushing the varsity guys. They are some really great kids who have worked so hard.”
The Indians took all but one of the top eight spots in the boys’ race, led by senior Chaney Holder, who completed the 5K course in 17:17. Armuchee’s Darrell Trejo battled Coosa’s Josh Martinez down the stretch and pulled ahead in the final 50 meters to take second in 18:16. Martinez crossed the line in 18:17.
Armuchee won with 18 points followed by Pepperell with 66, Coosa with 29 and Model with 88. Pepperell’s Christian Weatherby was the first Dragon in, finishing ninth with a time of 18:40.
“Us and Coosa have been neck-and-neck pretty much all season, and I thought we were behind them as they were coming in, but they really just were pacing themselves well,” Pepperell coach Michael Watson said. “Hopefully we can do that again next Tuesday.”
Coosa boys’ coach Chris Parker said after missing out on qualifying for the state championships last year, he feels the team is on track this season finish in the top four at region.
“It helps that we’re in a county with four really good programs where even in a race like this there is good competition so we can be challenged and it helps us improve,” Parker said. “We have four guys running sub-20 (minutes), so the pieces are in position.”
Four of the top five finishers in the girls’ race were from Armuchee, helping the team take first place overall with 24 points. Model was next with 40, while Coosa had 61. Pepperell did not have enough girls to post a team score.
Chloe Purdy won for the Lady Indians, wasting no time in taking a commanding lead early and finishing in 21:02. Her teammate Blaine Fox came in second in 22:24, while Sadie Medckie completed the Armuchee top three with a third-place time of 22:31.
While Purdy finished with one of her fastest times, Pierce said the sophomore runs faster when got somebody close behind, and usually that’s senior Kayla Hutcherson, who was not able to race Thursday due to her commitment as the head drum major for the Armuchee marching band.
Model’s Jessie Schroeder finished fourth in 22:45 and teammate Elizabeth Marshall took sixth with a time of 24:01. Coosa’s Lori Mason was seventh, coming in at 24:22.