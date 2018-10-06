CROSS COUNTRY: Armuchee's Purdy sets school record at Rome All Area meet
The sophomore had a time 20:19, finishing ahead of second-place Ashley Hartness of Calhoun, Riley Triplett of Sonoraville, Calhoun’s Mari Morales and Armuchee teammate Kayla Hutcherson.
Purdy and Hutcherson led the Lady Indians to a first-place team finish with 38 points. Calhoun took second place with 42 points, and Rockmart came in third with 91.
In the boys’ race, Armuchee’s Chaney Holder was the top finisher among local runners with a time of 17:04, which was good for second place behind Murray County’s Jesse Martinez, who finished in 16:49. Rome’s Esdras Real, Calhoun’s Felipe Barrios and Sonoraville’s Nahum Trenti rounded out the top five.
Calhoun’s boys took first place in the team standings with a total 42 points, with Armuchee in second with 55, and Rome finishing with 125 points.