Both Chaney Holder and Chloe Purdy ran strong races at the GHSA State Cross Country Championships on the course at the Carrollton City Schools complex with Holder finishing third overall in the Class AA boys’ race and Purdy coming in sixth in the girls’ event.
The pair helped Armuchee cement itself as an elite state contender, with the Indians repeating as the Class AA state runner-up with 97 points and the Lady Indians improving on last year’s fourth-place finish to capture third in the team standings with 95 points.
Armuchee coach Scott Pierce was pleased with his runners’ efforts, but knows they had higher goals to cap off another season of region titles and record-setting times.
“We’re not disappointed. We wanted more, but we’re not disappointed,” Pierce said. “Both teams did as well or better than last year. I think both teams gave me everything they had. They’ve worked hard all year. I’m sure they’re more disappointed than I am.”
Holder completed his final high school race of his career in a time of 17 minutes, 44 seconds, finishing behind Guy Gober of Rabun County and Banks County’s Griffin Stephens.
Armuchee’s next four finished in the top 30 out of the more than 200 top competitors in the state. Patrick Dupree was 21st, coming in at 18:44, followed by Wes Connely (24th, 18:53), Davis Yeargan (26th, 18:58) and Alexander Stevens (28th, 18:59).
Purdy, a sophomore, came in at 21:41 in the girls’ race and was not the lone Lady Indian in the top ten as senior Kayla Hutcherson battled her way to a 10th-place finish, posting a time of 22:19.
Sadie Medckie was the next Armuchee girl, finishing 22nd overall in 23:04, while teammate Blaine Fox came in a second later for 23rd. Anna Fitzpatrick was the fifth Lady Indian to cross the finish line a short time later, posting a time of 23:50 for 37th.
Both Holder and Purdy flirted with the No. 1 spot in each of their respective races, with Holder providing strong evidence that he might go the distance before Gober and Stephens pulled ahead in the final stages of the 5K.
“Going out I felt really good. I felt good almost the entire race, and then I started tightening up a bit,” Holder said. “But I was happy with my placement overall. I’m happy for the season and all that we’ve been able to accomplish.”
Purdy made a move early to get out in front as well, but Union County’s Zoe Sanchez built a solid lead and won in 20:04, 51 seconds ahead of second place.
Pepperell finished ninth overall in the boys’ race with Christian Weatherby setting the pace with a time of 19:06 for 34th. Meanwhile, Coosa took 10th with Josh Martinez finishing 19th in 18:41.
Rockmart came in seventh in the girls’ team standings while Model was ninth. Coosa’s girls finished 13th overall.