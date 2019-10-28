The Rome High School Lady Wolves Competition Cheerleading team brought home the gold this past Saturday at Dalton High School’s Spooks and Spirits competition.
“The girls did really well this weekend,” head coach Jordan Keith said. “They have worked hard over the past month to increase their score and prove they can hit this routine. In fact, we have improved our score over 20 points in the past two weeks.”
The Lady Wolves prepare to compete this Saturday at Sonoraville High School in their last competition before the team travels to Carrollton to compete at the region competition on Nov. 9. From there, the team has hopes of making it to the state competition in Columbus.
“For our next competition we are going against some of the toughest teams in our region,” Keith said. “We are going to continue to work on consistency and cleaning up the routine. Our main focus this week will be on hitting our stunts. We want to go out there and be the cleanest, and show that we can hit these skills. As we tell our girls, ‘clean wins.”’