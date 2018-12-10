In just eight games into his first season as head men’s basketball coach, Cole has his team off to a 7-1 start.
“One of our values that we placed in our locker room is being resilient, so it’s just bouncing back from adversity and failure,” Cole said. “I think they’ve bought into that, and now they know that we can be down 25 points and still come back and win a game, so I think they’ve embraced the fact that adversity is actually good for them sometimes.”
That kind of mentality has led the Vikings to their best start since moving to NCAA Division III, coming off an 82-81 double-overtime, buzzer-beater win against Oglethorpe this past Friday at The Cage Center.
“They’re pretty gritty kids,” Cole said. “We’ve been down a few times, and seemingly out of games and all of the sudden they have this surge and they come back.”
Elijah Hirsh, a senior for the Vikings, hit the last-second shot that pushed the Vikings to a 7-1 record. Hirsh had a career-best 31 points in the victory.
“He puts in a lot of work every day,” Cole said. “He watches film, he lifts, he does his studies, he’s a well-rounded kid, and he’s put in the work and earned the right to take that shot.”
That game wasn’t the only time the Vikings have won at the last second, or rallied back to earn a victory. Hirsh’s buzzer-beater was the second in a row for the Vikings as senior Myles Moore hit a last-second 3-pointer to give Berry a 77-74 win at home over Ferrum College on Dec. 1.
In Berry’s season-opening win against Huntingdon, the Vikings were in a 21-6 hole and cut the lead to 36-34 at halftime before rallying for a 85-79 win. Berry’s only loss was an 85-80 loss to LaGrange on the road.
Hirsh leads the Vikings in scoring with 17 points per game, while Moore leads the team in free-throw shooting, hitting 87.1 percent of his shots.
Cole, who was named the head coach back in April, brings a wealth of experience spanning 27 years to the Vikings. He spent the two years before Berry as an assistant at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. He also spent five seasons with Texas A&M and was formerly the head coach at Birmingham-Southern College, which competes against Berry in the Southern Athletic Association.
“I’m anxious to get back to being a head coach, run my own program, and really just try to build a special thing here at Berry,” Cole said. “I’ve had some great experiences at all levels from the SEC to Division III and everything in between. This is just a fun place, and it’s a good balance of student-athletes. Berry College is extraordinary.”
The Vikings will try to keep their hot streak alive tonight when they travel to face Emory at 7 p.m.