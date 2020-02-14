ROCKMART — On a night when a new season started for Rockmart’s basketball teams, a new record was set that was highlighted by a special moment between a pair of Lady Jackets.
Rockmart’s girls topped Callaway 80-58 and Rockmart’s boys won 61-48 over Jordan in the first round of the Class AA state playoffs Friday as both teams punched their tickets to the Sweet 16.
The girls’ game featured junior Keyarah Berry putting up a game-high 39 points and officially becoming Rockmart’s all-time leading scorer — either boys or girls — with 2,329 points, surpassing the record held by Caroline Williams Hipps.
“It means a lot to be the top leading scorer, and Caroline, I look up to her,” Berry said after the game. “I’m glad to be able to take her spot. She’s always going to be a top dog though, but it feels good to have that spot.”
Hipps, who was on hand for a halftime ceremony during the boys’ game, said she was proud to see Berry earn the title and looked forward to watching her career develop.
“This is a special moment, and she’s a special talent. Records are meant to be broken, that is part of the game,” the 2003 Rockmart graduate said. “What better person to do it than a special talent like her. She deserves it and I’m super proud of her.”
Rockmart (21-6) was up by only single digits at the half as Berry sat out for a breather, but the team came back and fired on all cylinders to shut down the Lady Cavaliers in a dominant second half. Berry combined with Rockmart’s Megan Little to put up 38 points in the second half as Little finished the night with 21 points.
Rockmart coach Andre Clark said the girls will still have to work on allowing others to get the ball and score as the team looks to go deeper in the postseason and Berry and Little find themselves the center of opposing defense’s attention.
“Teams are going to continue to face guard Keyarah and face guard Megan, so we need others to step up and score,” Clark said.
The Lady Jackets will host East Laurens in the second round next week after the Lady Falcons defeated Thomasville 50-41.
Tyler Rowland led the Rockmart boys’ efforts Friday to keep the Jackets ahead with 22 points on the night, while Juke Boozer and Javin Whatley both put up 11 each to help push Rockmart over the top.
The Jackets (17-10) will host Northeast in the Sweet 16 next week following the Raiders’ 60-58 win over Early County on Friday. Coach Vic Calhoun said his team is looking to do something no Rockmart squad has done since 1968 — go into the Elite Eight.
“If we win one more game, we’ve done something that we haven’t done in more than 50 years here,” he said. “And we get an opportunity to do it on our home floor, so we’re excited about it.”
Chattooga girls 76,
Heard County 53
Makiya Parrish racked up 23 points Friday to lead the Chattooga girls’ basketball team to a 76-53 win at home over Heard County in the opening round of the Class AA state playoffs.
The Lady Indians led 40-30 at halftime, and Parrish scored nine of her points in the final quarter to help Chattooga pull away.
Faith Ann Foster added 22 points for the Lady Indians (21-6), and Ellie Martin scored 10 points.
Chattooga moves on to the Sweet 16 where they will travel to face top-seeded Early County.
Chattooga boys 68,
Temple 55
The Chattooga boys’ basketball team was dangerous from beyond the arc in the opening round of the Class AA state playoffs at home.
The Indians hit 14 3-pointers Friday night in a 68-55 win over Temple, with Jatorrian Williams hitting eight 3-pointers on his way to 26 points. Damien Smith scored 17 points off five 3-pointers, and Jamarious Mosteller finished with 10 points.
Chattooga (22-6) led 31-25 at halftime, but Williams hit five of 3s in the final two periods to help put the game away.
Chattooga’s next opponent in the Sweet 16 will be decided Saturday between top-seeded Thomasville and No. 4 seed Bleckley County.
Spencer boys 86, Coosa 71
After trailing 44-40 after the first half of Friday’s first-round action in the Class AA state playoffs, the Coosa boys’ basketball team fell behind in the second half.
Spencer (22-3) pulled away in the last two quarters and came away with an 86-71 win against the No. 4-seed Eagles.
Coosa finishes their season with a 14-12 overall record.