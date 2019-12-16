The opening game of the 66th annual Seven Hills Rotary/Rome News-Tribune Christmas Tournament at Georgia Highlands College got the event off to an exciting start with two teams battling to an overtime thriller.
Cartersville was able to come out on top in a 52-47 win to ensure a spot in the semifinals of the tournament, which will be against Rome High on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at GHC.
“I guess we set the tone,” Cartersville head coach Cindy Moore said. “All of them need to be exciting like that. Armuchee is going to come back. They’re that kind of team. They’re going to fight hard. I was really pleased with the effort at the end when we got down. We didn’t fold. We did what we needed to do to get back in it.”
After taking the lead for the first time in the third quarter on a 3-pointer by Katie Shinholster, Armuchee (5-6) was able to push its lead to six points in the fourth quarter. However, a quick 7-0 run by the Lady Hurricanes to close out the fourth quarter sent the game to overtime with score at 43-43.
In the overtime period, the Lady Indians just weren’t able to hang on.
“Early in the game, our shots weren’t falling, but we kept battling through that,” Armuchee head coach Michelle Arp said. “We made some poor offensive choices at the end. Cartersville has a good team and so do we, we just didn’t execute at the end when we needed to.”
Cartersville (3-2) opened the second quarter with a 7-0 run to increase its lead to 19-7, but the Lady Indians were able to close the gap when they finished the period on a 12-4 run for a halftime score of 23-19.
Olivia Moses led the Lady Indians with 14 points. Julia Williams had 12 points, Arionna Dozier added eight points, and Chloe Purdy had seven points.
Cartersville was led by Naijah Evans with 11 points. Seigler added 10 points and Lehla Thomas had nine points.
Armuchee will face Coosa at 4 p.m. Tuesday in a consolation game.
In other action:
Pepperell boys 62, Armuchee 49
The Pepperell boys’ basketball team used a big second quarter to pull away from Armuchee on Monday in the second game of the day at Georgia Highlands College.
After a 12-12 score at the end of the first, the Dragons went on an 11-0 drive in the second period, holding the Indians to only five points for a 29-17 halftime score.
Payton Rhoades scored 16 points and was 10 of 18 from the free throw line to lead the scoring effort for Pepperell. Kemp Edge followed with 12 points, Phoenix Prime had 10 points, and Hunter Henderson score nine.
Armuchee was led by Ethan Aker with 14 points, and Luke Mayhall with 11 points, including three 3-pointers.
The Dragons (2-5) move on to the semifinals and will face Coosa on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at GHC. Armuchee (3-6) will go up against Rome on Wednesday at 4 p.m. in a consolation game at GHC.
Model girls 58, Pepperell 41
A two-game skid was snapped Monday as the Model girls’ basketball team rolled to a 58-41 win over Pepperell in the third game of the day at Georgia Highlands College in the Christmas Tournament.
The Lady Devils (5-7) poured it on early, leading by 11 points after the first quarter and taking a 39-22 lead into halftime.
Model’s Montana Moats hit the court hard in the first quarter and had to be helped to the bench, but returned to action midway through the second quarter.
Moats finished with 15 points for the Blue Devils, while Madison Harper led all scorers with 19 points, and Nia Allen followed with 12 points.
Kinsey Wright led the Lady Dragons (4-6) with nine points, and Ellie Cox followed with eight points.
On Tuesday at GHC, the Lady Devils will face Darlington at 8:30 p.m. in the semifinals, and Pepperell will face Woodland in a consolation game at 7 p.m.
