Leading by double digits at halftime, Rome came out of the locker room and kept their foot on the gas pedal until the final whistle to roll to a 62-27 win over Armuchee in a boys’ consolation game in the 66th Annual Seven Hills Rotary/Rome News-Tribune Christmas Tournament on Wednesday at Georgia Highlands College.
Rome coach Terry Smith knew how important it would be for the Wolves (2-8) to not stop attacking once they were up.
“If you look at the 10 games we’ve played in, about six of those games we’ve pretty much had a lead at halftime,” Smith said. “That was the emphasis yesterday in practice, today in walkthrough. ‘Come on now, we got to put four quarters together.’ And they did that.”
Beginning with 2:09 left in the first quarter and ending with the close of the second frame, Rome put together a 21-2 run and led 27-10 at halftime.
Armuchee (3-7) wasn’t going down without a fight. The Indians outscored Rome 8-6 in the third quarter but couldn’t get any sustained momentum down the stretch.
Rome’s fierce full-court press created turnover after turnover, and the Wolves got easy baskets on fast breaks as a result.
“We don’t have a lot of guys who can get us buckets in the halfcourt,” Smith said, “But they’re pretty athletic so when we can defend, get rebounds, get steals, and get transition baskets — that’s pretty much our game.”
The Wolves were able to salt the game away for good with a roaring 23-0 run in the fourth quarter that was punctuated by a Justin Ingram alley-oop slam.
Ingram ended his outing with 17 points, while Jay Wise had 13 and Justyn Smith chipped in 12.
Luke Mayhall led Armuchee with 10 points and Ethan Aker added nine.
Cartersville boys 71, Darlington 49
Cartersville controlled the game from start to finish and earned their first win of the season with a 71-49 victory over Darlington in a boys’ consolation game on Wednesday evening at Georgia Highlands College.
Six different Canes scored in the first quarter to head a balanced scoring attack and give Cartersville a 22-10 advantage after the opening frame.
The offense continued to roll in the second quarter, putting together an 11-0 run to wrestle the game away for good and take a 44-20 lead into halftime.
Darlington trailed by as much as 29 but battled back at the end.
Four players would finish in double figures for Cartersville (1-2) including Robert Novak (11), Omari Bailey (11), Kamryn Callahan (11) and Micah Tart (10).
Darlington (3-6) was led by Patrick Shelley with nine points and Matthew Garrett with eight.