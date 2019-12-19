In the fourth quarter, with Model holding their first lead in three quarters and all the momentum, Cartersville’s girls could have panicked.
Instead they locked in, bunkered down, and held the Blue Devils without a made field goal for the next five minutes to earn a hard-fought 52-45 win in the third-place game of the Seven Hills Rotary/Rome News-Tribune Christmas Tournament on Thursday at Berry College.
After Montana Moats hit two free throws to put Model up 37-36 with 5:27 to play, the Canes ripped off a 16-3 run that featured big baskets from Naijah Evans, Kierra Milline, and Jakayan Draughn.
Cartersville coach Cindy Moore said she was pleased with how many different players stepped up to close out the game against a tough Model opponent that won the tournament championship last year.
“We got a lot from different people, and that’s good,” Moore said. “This was a good team win — anytime you beat Model it’s an accomplishment and to finish third in this tournament is a big accomplishment because we haven’t done it in about six years, so it feels good.”
Cartersville (4-3) led for nearly the entirety of the game, but only briefly by double digits.
Model (5-9) leaned heavily on Moats and Madison Harper to keep them within striking distance, and the dynamic duo did their best to get the Blue Devils the win, combining for 41 of their team’s 45 points.
Earlier this year, Model took down Cartersville in a non-region game in Shannon thanks in part to their proficiency from beyond the arc.
Moore knew her Canes would have to do a better job defending the 3-point line and controlling the boards.
“We challenged them to close out strong and keep them in front,” Moore said, “then not give them second shots, and I thought that was the key, that we didn’t give up a lot of second-chance opportunities.”
Lehla Thomas led the Canes with 13 points and some huge rebounds down the stretch. Evans scored all 10 of her points in the second half and Cio Siegler hit three 3-pointers in the first half to end her outing with nine points.
Moats downed two treys and shot 8-of-11 at the free throw line on her way to a game-high 25 points while Harper chipped in 16.