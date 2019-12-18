It’s been 12 years since Coosa head coach John McFather led his team to the championship game of the Christmas Tournament, and the team’s return didn’t come easy.
The Eagles fought with the Pepperell Dragons through three overtime periods at Georgia Highlands College on Wednesday before Coosa was able to come away with a 73-70 victory that sends the team to the finals of the 66th Annual Seven Hills Rotary/Rome News-Tribune Christmas Tournament.
“It was a hard-fought, tough game,” McFather said. “Pepperell came out, and we knew they were going to fight too. They wanted to be in the championship just like we do. I knew it was going to be a tough game.”
In the end, it came down to a free throw made by Zeph Philyaw and a long in-bounds pass to Brevan Knight for an easy layup that sealed the victory for the Eagles.
Coosa returns to the championship game for the first time since 2007, which was McFather’s first year at the helm of the Eagles. They came up short then, but will have a chance to bring home the Gold Ball on Thursday night when they take on Model at 8:30 p.m. at Berry College.
The Blue Devils took care of Woodland in the second semifinal game Wednesday at Georgia Highlands College, defeating the Wildcats 48-22 in a late-ending game.
Coosa’s Terry Curry knocked down the front end of a pair of free throws to put the Eagles up by three points late in regulation, but Pepperell’s Hunter Henderson drained a 3-pointer with five seconds left in regulation to keep the Dragons alive and send the game to overtime.
“You sit over there in those crucial moments, and your like, ‘should I call a timeout, should I draw something up, or should I just let them go?’” Pepperell head coach Zach Mendence said. “On that particular moment, I was fixing to call a timeout, and I saw him swinging to the corner and I just let it go. It’s one of those things where he just hit a big shot, and I’m very proud of him, too, because that’s one of the hardest things to do with the clock running down.”
Mendence said despite the tension, the atmosphere of the game made it fun for him as a coach on the sideline.
“Even though my blood pressure is up,” Mendence said, “it was fun to sit back as a fan and just watch a bunch of high school kids scrapping and going after each other.”
The first overtime period mainly was spent with players shooting from the free-throw line as the teams hit only one field goal each.
The second period was more back-and-forth action, with Pepperell’s Ben Whelchel hitting a layup all alone under the net to put Pepperell up 66-64 with less than a minute to play. Coosa retaliated with a bucket by Jaquze Morgan to send the game to its final period.
Morgan finished with a game-high 33 points for the Eagles.
“Our kids fought, but throughout the game, there was some things on defense we didn’t do well,” McFather said. “As a result, Pepperell took advantage of some of that. The last minute or two, we made some steals. We probably executed a little bit better in those last few minutes. The difference was we just made two or three more plays than Pepperell. We took care of the ball.”
Coosa’s determination showed in the fourth quarter when standout Keshawn Kindred, who finished with six points, fouled out. Including Curry and Zaire Philyaw, the Eagles had three players total players foul out.
McFather then saw his team do what they needed to do — despite the missing players — to come out on top.
“We lost three major players, and to me that’s the most impressive thing is the next man had to keep stepping up,” McFather said. “As a coach you’ve got to keep them focused on what’s ahead, and that’s what we tried to do.”
Zeph Philyaw added 17 points for the Eagles (6-3), and Curry finished with eight points.
Payton Rhoades finished with 28 points for the Dragons (2-6), Phoenix Prime scored 13 points, and Kemp Edge scored 10 points. Henderson had six points before fouling out.
Pepperell will play in the tournament’s third-place game Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Berry against Woodland.