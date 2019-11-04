The Armuchee Middle School competition cheerleaders capped a stellar season this past Saturday with a win in the second annual FCAA Middle School Region Championship at Rockmart High School.
With the exception of one, the Lady Indians brought home first-place trophies in every event they’ve competed in this season.
Prior to the region event, Armuchee was victorious in the Pepperell Cheer Classic, the Woodland Cheer Classic, and the Dalton Spooks and Spirits Competition.
The only event in which the Lady Indians didn’t finish on top was the Adairsville Invitational. The team tied for first place, but the first-place trophy went to the home team, leaving Armuchee with the second-place trophy.
Competitors on the team are Abbie Carson, Ella Dunagan, Amelia Hamilton, Maggie Dillard, Peyton Falk, Emily Brookshire, Jordan Dorsey, Kileigh Barcomb, Gracie Buchanan, Allie Stockton, Morgan Brown, Bayleigh Hughes, Mattie Buchanan, Madi Bray, Jessie Moore, Ivey Whitaker, Brenya Wheeler, Makayla Tenney, Reagan Blair and Olivia Dorsey.
The team is coached by Lindsey Barcomb.