The coaches from the Region 7-AA competition cheerleading teams recently announced their 2019 All-Region Team selections based on several points of criteria.
Region champion Armuchee had four cheerleaders selected to the team, while region runner-up Pepperell had three. All other region teams had two members named to the all-region team. Chattooga junior Ellie Martin is the 2019 Region 7-AA Cheerleader of the Year.
According to Model cheerleading coach Samantha Hughes, 7-AA competition cheerleading coaches worked together to select the team. Grades, work ethic, position and skills were considered to set the team and then was considered again in choosing the region cheerleader of the year.
Armuchee finished the season as the Class AA state runners-up, while three other 7-AA teams finished in the top eight at the GHSA State Cheerleading Championships in Columbus.
Model was fourth overall, while Pepperell was fifth and Rockmart was eighth.
Aubrie Ellis, Zoe Lyle, Morgan Rogers and Elizabeth Stockton all are on the all-region team from Armuchee, while Pepperell’s representatives are Rachel Gomez, Baylee Morgan and Lindsey Riddle.
The complete 2019 7-AA All Region Competition Cheerleading Team is:
Region 7-AA Cheerleader of the Year: Ellie Martin, Chattooga High School; Laney Barnes, Chattooga High School; Kailey Bryant, Model High School; Makenna Case, Dade County High School; Lynsey Cater, Rockmart High School; Itzy Cruz, Coosa High School; Aubrie Ellis, Armuchee High School; Blair Godwin, Dade County High School; Rachel Gomez, Pepperell High School; Zoe Lyle, Armuchee High School; Baylee Morgan, Pepperell High School;
Lindsey Riddle, Pepperell High School; Morgan Rogers, Armuchee High School; Sara Smith, Rockmart High School; Elizabeth Stockton, Armuchee High School; Jewell Sweat, Model High School; Micah Wade, Coosa High School.