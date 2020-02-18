The pressure of the opening round of the GHSA state basketball playoffs didn’t stop a couple of local teams from proving they are tougher than advertised.
Now those programs, as well as other area postseason representatives, are set to start the second round of action against a lineup of opponents who have both excelled and survived to reach the Sweet 16.
Contests begin Wednesday across the state with the Darlington girls as the lone local team in action. The No. 9-ranked Lady Tigers, who have lost just four games this season, will be in Kennesaw to take on No. 6 Mt. Paran in the Class A Private Sweet 16.
The game is a rematch from the Region 6-A tournament semifinals where the Lady Eagles topped Darlington 59-38. Mt. Paran (20-5) had a bye in last week’s opening round after being seeded eighth, while the Lady Tigers (23-4) opened the playoffs with a 70-27 blowout over Our Lady of Mercy.
The game starts at 6 p.m.
Two teams that upset their first-round opponents are back at it on Thursday, taking to the road to face top-10 teams.
Rome High’s girls’ squad will try to advance to the Class 5A Elite Eight for the first time under head coach Jason Harris when they play No. 9 Veterans in the Central Georgia city of Kathleen pm Thursday.
The Lady Wolves (20-9) are coming off of a 59-56 upset over Region 5-5A champion Southwest Dekalb, making it the second year in a row Rome has defeated a higher-seeded team on the road in the first round of the state playoffs.
Veterans (25-3) is the No. 3 seed out of Region 3-5A, but was upset by Bainbridge in the region tournament’s semifinals, 49-41. The Lady Warhawks defeated Griffin 47-44 in the first round.
In Class AA, Model’s boys are hoping their momentum from a 62-60 upset of Callaway on Saturday in their first-round matchup will carry them to a victory in Sandersville on Thursday when they meet No. 7 Washington County.
While the Golden Hawks won the Region 3-AA title this season and have lost just twice since Dec. 28, they are 19-6 this season while Model is 19-8. Washington County reached the second round after overpowering Berrien 61-17.
Rockmart is hosting its Sweet 16 contests as both the Lady Jackets and Jackets continue play in the Class AA bracket Thursday beginning at 6 p.m. In the girls’ game, Rockmart (21-6) will take on East Laurens (16-11), while Rockmart’s boys (17-10) will face Northeast (12-14).
Also in Class AA, Chattooga’s boys and girls will both be on the road Thursday. The Lady Indians (21-6) will be in Blakely to take on No. 3 Early County, while the Indians (22-6) travel to Thomasville to face the Bulldogs (22-4).