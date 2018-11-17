Owens racked up 23 points to lead the Lady Dragons to a 54-41 win against visiting Paulding County. Mattie Blalock added 15 points.
The Lady Dragons (1-0) will travel to face Unity Christian on Nov. 27.
Darlington girls 71, Armuchee 40
The Darlington Lady Tigers had three players score in double-digits as they rolled to a season-opening 71-40 win at home against Armuchee.
Caroline Dingler paced Darlington with 14 points, while Sydney Seymour added 13 points, and Olivia Adams scored 12. Emmaline Ratledge added eight points and eight rebounds, and Sarah Tunnell had seven points and seven rebounds.
The Lady Tigers (1-0) will host Calhoun on Tuesday, while Armuchee hosts Cartersville on Monday.
Walker girls 41, Trion 40, OT
The Trion girls’ basketball team lost a close contest on the road Saturday, falling to Walker 41-40 in overtime.
Chloe Murdock was the leading scorer for the Lady Bulldogs with 19 points. Trion (0-1) will open play at home Tuesday against Southeast Whitfield.
COLLEGE
GHC men go 2-0 at Cape Fear
The Georgia Highlands men’s basketball team pushed its winning streak to four games after going 2-0 at the Cape Fear Classic in North Carolina this weekend.
After opening the tournament with an 85-73 win against No. 24-ranked Cape Fear on Friday, the No. 22 Chargers won 82-70 Saturday against Brunswick Community College.
Georgia Highlands (5-1) set the tone offensively in the first half with a fast and efficient start to lead Brunswick 46-24 at the break. GHC had four players score in double digits, led by Derrick Cook with 17. Carl Johnson finished with 16, Jalen Knight had 12 and Mason Green had 10.
Khalyl Waters led the Chargers with 19 points against host Cape Fear, while Cahiem Brown scored 17 and Cook added 12.
“This was a great team win over a nationally-ranked team on the road,” GHC head coach Phil Gafney said. “I’m proud of the way our guys responded.”
The Chargers return home Tuesday to host Middle Georgia Prep.