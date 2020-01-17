Trailing by one point at halftime, the Model boys’ basketball team used a huge third quarter to seal a Region 7-AA victory against Pepperell.
Jared Bomer racked up 30 points as the Blue Devils topped the Dragons 62-49 on Friday night in Lindale.
With Pepperell leading 25-24 at halftime, Model went on a 14-0 to start the third quarter and outscored the Dragons 23-9 in the period to take a 47-34 lead going into the final quarter.
Bomer also hit two 3-pointers in the last seconds of the first and second quarters to keep the Blue Devils in the game.
He knocked down a 3 at the buzzer to bring the Blue Devils to a 13-13 tie at the end of the first quarter, and shot another 3-pointer just before the buzzer sounded at the end of the second quarter, cutting Pepperell’s lead to one point.
Bomer led the Blue Devils (13-5, 9-1 7-AA) with 12 of his points coming off free throws alone, while draining four 3-pointers. Dane Fisher added 18 points, including four 3-pointers.
Pepperell (7-10, 4-6) was led by Phoenix Prime with 13 points, and Kemp Edge and Payton Rhoades with 12 points each.
The win was the sixth straight for Model and keeps the Blue Devils tied at the top of the region standings with Chattooga, which defeated Dade County on Friday night, 83-56.
Model continues region play Tuesday at home against fourth-place Coosa, while Pepperell has a non-region game Saturday at Pickens County.
In other action:
Armuchee girls 43, Coosa 37
The Armuchee girls’ basketball team hung on in the final minutes of Friday’s Region 7-AA tilt at Coosa to pick up a 43-37 win over the host Lady Eagles.
Olivia Mosel led the Lady Indians with 12 points, while Chloe Purdy chipped in 10 for the road team, which improved to 10-10 on the season and 4-6 in region play. Julia Willams added eight for Armuchee.
Coosa (1-13, 0-10) will be on the road Tuesday to take on Model, while Armuchee is at home hosting Dade County.
Darlington girls 46, Gordon Lee 29
The Darlington girls’ basketball team remained undefeated in region play on Friday as the Lady Tigers topped visiting Gordon Lee 46-29 at the Huffman Center for their fifth straight victory.
Caroline Dingler was the leading scorer for Darlington with 17 points in the Region 6-A/A contest while adding six assists and six steals. Jy Jy Johnson was next with 10 points for the home team.
Darlington (17-2, 8-0 6-A/A) will travel to Holy Innocents’ in Atlanta on Monday to take on Galloway as part of the 2020 MLK Classic.