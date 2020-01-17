Rome, GA (30161)

Today

Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. High near 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with occasional rain...mainly in the evening. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.