The Rockmart teams swept Pepperell at home Thursday as the Yellow Jackets topped the Dragons 74-47, and the Lady Jackets bested the Lady Dragons 45-23.
In the girls’ contest, Megan Little scored 19 points and drained four 3-pointers to help carry the Lady Jackets (4-5, 1-1), who outscored the Lady Dragons 21-9 in the first half. Little also went 5 of 6 from the free throw line, while Keyarah Berry added 15 points for Rockmart.
Pepperell (5-6, 2-3) was led by Jacey Blanton with six points, and Cailey Mansell and Ellie Cox each scored five points.
In the boys’ game, the Yellow Jackets (3-6, 2-0) led 46-24 at halftime after storming out to a 22-10 lead after the opening quarter.
Sam DePew led Rockmart with 13 points, while going 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Juke Boozer followed with 11 points, and Logan Burge scored nine points, while going 3 of 3 from the free throw line. Chandler Cooper and Tyler Rowland each added eight points for Rockmart.
Payton Rhoades racked up 25 points for the Dragons (2-8, 1-4), while going 9 of 14 from the free throw line. Andrew Wilder added 13 points.
Rockmart will face Armuchee tonight on the road with the girls set to tip at 6 p.m., followed by the boys at 7:30 p.m. Pepperell hosts Gordon Central at 6 and 7:30 p.m.
In other Region 7-AA action tonight, Coosa will host Dade County beginning at 3 p.m., and Model travels to face Chattooga beginning at 7 p.m. In other matchups, Darlington hosts Trion starting at 6 p.m., Unity Christian is at Academe of the Oaks starting at 6 p.m., and the Rome boys and girls host Villa Rica starting at 7 p.m.