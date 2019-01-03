Basketball

While most basketball teams are still taking a break from the courts, Pepperell and Rockmart got in some Region 7-AA action ahead of the rest of the pack.

The Rockmart teams swept Pepperell at home Thursday as the Yellow Jackets topped the Dragons 74-47, and the Lady Jackets bested the Lady Dragons 45-23.

In the girls’ contest, Megan Little scored 19 points and drained four 3-pointers to help carry the Lady Jackets (4-5, 1-1), who outscored the Lady Dragons 21-9 in the first half. Little also went 5 of 6 from the free throw line, while Keyarah Berry added 15 points for Rockmart.

Pepperell (5-6, 2-3) was led by Jacey Blanton with six points, and Cailey Mansell and Ellie Cox each scored five points.

In the boys’ game, the Yellow Jackets (3-6, 2-0) led 46-24 at halftime after storming out to a 22-10 lead after the opening quarter.

Sam DePew led Rockmart with 13 points, while going 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Juke Boozer followed with 11 points, and Logan Burge scored nine points, while going 3 of 3 from the free throw line. Chandler Cooper and Tyler Rowland each added eight points for Rockmart.

Payton Rhoades racked up 25 points for the Dragons (2-8, 1-4), while going 9 of 14 from the free throw line. Andrew Wilder added 13 points.

Rockmart will face Armuchee tonight on the road with the girls set to tip at 6 p.m., followed by the boys at 7:30 p.m. Pepperell hosts Gordon Central at 6 and 7:30 p.m.

In other Region 7-AA action tonight, Coosa will host Dade County beginning at 3 p.m., and Model travels to face Chattooga beginning at 7 p.m. In other matchups, Darlington hosts Trion starting at 6 p.m., Unity Christian is at Academe of the Oaks starting at 6 p.m., and the Rome boys and girls host Villa Rica starting at 7 p.m.