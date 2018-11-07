A scrimmage between the girls’ basketball team started off the event, allowing head coach Jason Harris to get a look at his team on the court before the season starts, something he said will help them to be successful going forward.
“I am very excited about the way our team looks,” Harris said. “We have a tremendous amount of talent and many of them are very young. This is the end of two weeks of practice for us, so for the girls to perform as well as they did is promising. The sky is the limit for us.”
The girls’ and boys’ teams’ first home games are scheduled for Dec. 1, when the Wolves and Lady Wolves will welcome Rockmart to their home court.
Harris said that the boys’ team is very young, and they have been working hard to gel on the court. Both teams were separated into red and black practice jerseys and competed in 10-minute halves of competition.
“We are just taking our season step-by-step,” Harris said. “We want to hoist the region trophies first, but the ultimate goal is always to be the very best teams in the state. We have a few teams, like Villa Rica, that are ranked in the state. They will challenge us. We have to climb those mountains first, but we are confident in the ability of our teams to play at a high level.”
Following the team scrimmages, male and female alumni took on the current high school players in a head-to-head 3-point contest. Trey Driver, from the alumni side, took home the 3-point title.
Alumni from past teams then took the floor against the 2018 boys and girls teams. The alumni players looked strong early on posting a 31-8 lead going into halftime.
In the second half, youth seemed to catch up to wisdom as the younger players chipped away at the lead for a 35-32 with 44 seconds left to play. In the waning seconds, K.J. Brown let go a 3-pointer from 5 feet behind the arc to tie the game. He was covered in a sea of his teammates as they rushed the court in celebration of the comeback.
“The energy was awesome in our building tonight,” Harris said. “It was fun to interact with our alumni, and I think our kids really enjoyed themselves tonight. We were also able to raise funds that will help us to achieve our goals. I always want to find ways we can get our community involved and also show them how much we appreciate their support.”