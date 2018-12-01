Josie McGraw hit two key free throws for the Pepperell girls’ basketball team Friday to lift the Lady Dragons to a 34-32 win against host Armuchee.
McGraw was fouled with less than a second to play with the score tied 32-32 and sank both shots for the win.
Maycy Owens led the Lady Dragons (3-0, 1-0 Region 7-AA) with 10 points. Armuchee (3-3, 0-1) was led by Julia Williams with 10 points.
Pepperell will face Temple on the road Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Armuchee will host Chattooga on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Armuchee boys 80, Pepperell 63
After opening the season with two losses, the Armuchee boys’ basketball team bounced back Friday to earn an 80-63 win against visiting Pepperell on Friday.
Eli Brock scored 21 points for the Indians (1-2, 1-0 Region 7-AA), Brayden Perry added 19 points, Brantson Duck scored 10 points, and Jacob Stanley had nine points and 10 rebounds.
Armuchee will host Chattooga on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Pepperell (1-1, 0-1) will face Temple on the road Saturday at 3 p.m.
Model girls 63, Dade County 48
Montana Moats scored 20 points to lead the Model girls’ basketball team to a 63-48 win against visiting Dade County on Friday.
Megan Kent added 18 points for the Lady Blue Devils (3-2, 1-0 Region 7-AA), Madison Harper scored 13, and Brooke Roberts had seven blocks.
The Lady Blue Devils will next face Mill Creek on Saturday at the University of North Georgia.
Unity Christian boys 59, Harvester Christian 37
Huston Bryant scored 18 points to carry the Unity Christian boys’ basketball team to a 59-37 win against visiting Harvester Christian on Friday.
Hudson Hill added 13 points for the Lions.
Unity Christian (1-2) will next face Cornerstone Prep Saturday on the road at 1:30 p.m.