Model has now won seven of its last eight games heading into the Sweet 16 — it’s most recent victory a 49-36 win against the No. 2 team from Region 6-AA KIPP Academy on Saturday.
“We came out with good intensity from start to finish,” Model girls head coach Sally Echols said. “They were focused from the start which is huge if you’re playing in a state tournament game.”
Madison Harper led Model with 16 points, Montana Moats followed with 15 points, and Megan Kent added 11 points.
The third-seeded Lady Devils (20-7) are on the road again against the top-seeded Lady Trojans (25-2), who eked out a 63-62 win against Monticello in the opening round.
“Lamar is a good team,” Echols said. “They’re talented, but it’s just part of my belief as a coach that when we do what we’re supposed to do and take care of our side of things, the rest will take care of itself. That doesn’t guarantee you a win by any stretch, but it does guarantee you’ll show up focused and be ready to perform.”
The area saw several teams from Class AA move on. The No. 2-seeded Chattooga Lady Indians defeated Therrell in the opening round and will next face top-seeded Rabun County on Wednesday.
The top-seeded Rockmart Lady Yellow Jackets (19-7) rolled to a win against Washington and will host No. 2-seeded Elbert County on Wednesday.
On the boys’ side the Chattooga Indians (18-10) defeated Douglass on the heels of their third straight region championship, and will go up against No. 3 seed Callaway at home Thursday. No.2 seed Rockmart (17-9) took down Hapeville Charter to open the state playoffs and will face top-seeded Elbert County on the road in the second round Thursday.
In Class 5A, the Rome High Wolves (17-12) and Lady Wolves both earned upsets on the road with the No. 3-seeded girls topping Jackson-Atlanta, and the No. 4-seeded boys defeating top-ranked Riverwood. The Wolves will be on the road again against Lithonia on Thursday, and the Lady Wolves (19-10) will visit Southwest DeKalb on Wednesday.
The only area team left fighting in the playoffs in Class A are the No.14-ranked Darlington Lady Tigers (18-7) who will hit the road to face No. 3-ranked Lakeview Academy in the second round of the Class A Private playoffs on Thursday following up their first-round win against No. 19 seed Galloway.