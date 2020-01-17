Both Model and Pepperell were struck with starters having to sit out Friday night's region battle in Lindale, but both turned in intense performances with the visiting Lady Blue Devils coming out on top.
Model took a 54-40 victory over the host Lady Dragons with a stretch in the second quarter providing the push needed to to break out in the Region 7-AA contest that saw Model without Madison Harper and Pepperell without Mattie Blalock.
Consistently one of Model’s top scorers, Harper suffered a knee injury during last Friday’s 45-40 road win against Dade County and has sat out since. Model head coach Sally Echols said she was impressed by how her team has shown the injured teammate support on the court.
“Not having Madison right now makes a big difference to our team, but the girls have rallied around her, and rallied for her,” Echols said. “That’s exciting to see — how their love for each other comes out in the way they’re working on the court. It’s been great to see the girls step up for her.”
Pepperell head coach Emily Claytor is eager to get Blalock’s presence back on the court while the senior is dealing with illness.
“We’ve had some sickness and injuries throughout this week, which has hurt us a little bit,” Claytor said. “We’ll be glad to have her back next week for sure.”
Model broke a 12-12 tie at the end of the first quarter with a 14-3 run against the Lady Dragons that covered most of the second period. Madison Moats started the run with a 3-pointer to go up 15-14, and Nia Allen capped the string of points with a bucket that gave the Lady Devils a 27-17 lead.
Model then pushed its way to a 33-21 halftime score and didn’t look back.
“I was so proud of the girls playing with intensity,” Echols said. “Our intensity was good from start to finish, and this season it’s been hit or miss with that, so I loved the girls’ tenacity tonight.”
Pepperell has faced Model three times so far this season — in the sixth game of the season and in the Rome Seven Hills Rotary/Rome News-Tribune Christmas Tournament. While all three have been losses, Claytor sees Friday’s game as proof her team is improving as the season winds down.
“You definitely want to be able to look at it and see that you’re climbing and getting better,” Claytor said. “This is the third time we’ve played Model, and this is the best that we’ve played against them, so you can definitely see how we’ve gotten better. Hopefully we’ll continue to do so and hit our peak at region tournament time.”
Madison Moats led the Lady Devils (7-12, 4-6 7-AA) with 17 points and three 3-pointers, Montana Moats had 10 points, Brooke Roberts and Avery Quarles each scored nine, with all of Quarles’ points coming off 3-pointers, and Allen scored eight points.
Pepperell (7-11, 3-7) was led by Morgan Willingham with 10 points, Chloe Jones with nine points and Kinsey Wright with seven points.
The Lady Devils will next play against Class 6A Northview in the MLK Classic at Holy Innocents’ on Monday. They return to region play Tuesday at home against Coosa.
The Lady Dragons, meawhile, will travel Tuesday to take on Rockmart, which is second in the region.