Memories of coming together as a community amid the thrill of packed gymnasiums sparked the conversation Tuesday at Coosa Country Club.
With less than two weeks until the start of the Seven Hills Rotary/Rome News-Tribune Christmas Tournament, area high school basketball players, coaches and administrators gathered for the event’s annual tip-off luncheon to share a meal as guests of the Seven Hills Rotary Club.
Former RN-T sports editor Jim O’Hara, who organized the tournament for 20 years during his time with the newspaper, spoke to the crowd while also serving as emcee for a quick question-and-answer session with the head coaches of last year’s winning teams.
“It’s amazing how much thought and work is put into this basketball tournament so that players and coaches can come together and play during this special time of the year,” O’Hara said.
The tournament, in its 66th year, is considered the longest, continuous-running basketball tournament in Georgia. O’Hara came to the paper in 1988 and began a relationship with the annual tradition that would span two decades.
All tournament games were held at the time at Georgia Highlands College, then Floyd College, with crowds squeezing in to see each matchup. O’Hara recalled a championship round in the early 1990s when East Rome’s boys, a two-time state championship team, took on Cedartown and the phenom that was Myron Pace.
“After the girls’ championship, the crowd wouldn’t leave,” O’Hara said.
He has seen players in the tournament go on to become coaches in the tournament, adding to the sense of family that runs strong throughout the event that is shared by players, coaches, referees and spectators alike.
“It’s a long tradition. Teams play hard and have fun, but everybody is on the same page,” O’Hara said. “The people who volunteer and help out at the facilities work to make it happen, but it’s a community.”
Model girls’ coach Sally Echols echoed the sentiment, calling the tournament “a huge community builder” for everyone that has been involved with it.
“It’s built on basketball, but it gives everyone an opportunity to get together,” she said.
Echols grew up attending the tournament as a child and then playing in it as a member of the Lady Blue Devils. She is now in her 15th season as Model’s head girls coach, having won the Christmas Tournament’s coveted Gold Ball trophy five times, including last year.
"It's been an honor and a privilege to be a part of so many aspects of this tournament," Echols said.
Rome High head boys’ coach Terry Smith is relatively new to the event but got a quick lesson in the tournament’s impact last season as an assistant coach for the Wolves when they won the title.
“I was told that it would be a ‘wow factor’ and it was,” Smith said. “We were fortunate last year to win it, so the pressure is on us now.”
This year’s tournament begins on Dec. 16 with games beginning at 4 p.m. at both Georgia Highlands College and Berry College. The championships will take place Dec. 19 at Berry College’s Cage Center beginning with the girls’ championship game at 7 p.m.
Last year’s tournament raised $50,000 for the Seven Hills Rotary Club, which donates the proceeds to local high school athletic departments as well as the Boys & Girls Club of Northwest Georgia and other area organizations.