The first-year coach of the Darlington girls’ basketball team recently earned her 400th career victory and has led her team to wins in seven of the Lady Tigers’ last 10 games, including Wednesday’s 41-39 win against King’s Ridge in the quarterfinals of the Region 6-A tournament at Trion.
The Lady Tigers will face St. Francis in the semifinals tonight at 6 p.m. at Trion.
Caroline Dingler led the Lady Tigers with 11 points, four rebounds and three steals, and Emmaline Ratledge scored nine points and grabbed six boards.
As of Thursday night the Lady Tigers (17-6) sit at No. 13 in the Class A Private Power Ratings with the top 24 teams advancing to the state playoffs.
Villa Rica girls 56, Rome 38
The No. 4 seeded Rome High girls’ basketball team was defeated Thursday by top-seeded Villa Rica 56-38 in the Region 7-5A tournament at Villa Rica.
After trailing 20-8 at the end of the first period, the Lady Wolves outscored the Lady Wildcats 13-8 in the second quarter to cut Villa Rica’s lead to 28-21 at halftime. However the Lady Wildcats held Rome to only four points in the final quarter to seal the win.
The Lady Wolves (17-10) will next face No. 3 seed Cass in the third-place game today at 4 p.m., and will be on the road in next weekend’s Class 5A state playoffs.
St. Francis girls 73, Trion 37
Shelby Carlock scored 17 points for the Trion girls’ basketball team Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the Region 6-A tournament at Trion.
Tianna Youngblood added 11 points for the Lady Bulldogs.
As of Thursday night Trion (12-12) sits at No. 17 in the Class A Public Power Ratings ahead of next weekend’s state playoffs.