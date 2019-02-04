The boys’ team capped a perfect 19-0 season with a 53-39 win against Rockmart, and the girls defeated Armuchee 30-17.
For the boys Braden Bell, Mackay Rush and Braxton Wade each scored 13 points.
Katherine Atha and Sophi Shumate each scored six points to lead the Lady Tigers.
“I am super proud of all my girls today,” Darlington girls coach Samantha Rush said. “They have worked so hard this year and we all got to see that hard work pay off. It was an awesome team effort.”
The Lady Tigers end their season with a 17-2 record.