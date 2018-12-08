New Darlington head coach Hazel Hall has her Lady Tigers basketball team off to a hot start this season improving to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in Region 6-A play with a 44-33 win against host Gordon Lee on Friday.
Caroline Dingler led the Lady Tigers with 17 points, Annabelle Braden added 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Emmaline Ratledge had nine rebounds.
Darlington will next face Mt. Zion on Tuesday in another region matchup.
Coosa girls 34, Armuchee 33
Robbie Dooley earned his first career win as a head coach Friday when the Coosa girls’ basketball team earned a 34-33 win against visiting Armuchee.
Jordan Roberts hit a 3-pointer with six seconds left to play to seal the win for the Lady Eagles.
Coosa (1-5, 1-3 Region 7-AA) was led by Paris Woodard and Roberts with eight points each.
Coosa will face Model on the road Tuesday. Armuchee (3-5, 0-3) will face Trion on the road today at 4 p.m.
Model girls 55, Pepperell 22
The Model girls’ basketball team improved to 3-0 in Region 7-AA play Friday topping Pepperell 55-22 in Lindale.
Megan Kent led the Lady Blue Devils with 22 points, and Libby Upton and Madison Harper each scored eight points.
Model (5-3) will travel to face Christian Heritage today at 4 p.m. Pepperell (4-2, 2-1) will host region foe Dade County next Friday.
Bowdon girls 59, Trion 47
The Trion girls’ basketball team dropped its Region 6-A opener Friday with a 59-47 loss to Bowdon.
Chloe Murdock led the Lady Bulldogs with 13 points, Tianna Youngblood scored 11 points, and Shelby Carlock scored nine points.
Trion (1-4, 0-1 Region 6-A) will host Armuchee today at 4 p.m.
Coosa boys 77, Armuchee 55
The Coosa boys’ basketball team improved to 3-0 in Region 7-AA play Friday with a 77-55 win against visiting Armuchee.
Kenon Dixon led all scorers with 26 points, Jalen Hodge added 15 points, and Sean Brown and Zehbien Philyaw each scored eight points.
Armuchee (1-4, 1-3) was led by Brayden Perry with 11 points and Bryson Cowart with eight points.
The Eagles (3-2) will next face county rival Model on the road Tuesday. Armuchee is on the road today at Trion for a 5:30 p.m. tip.
Model boys 48, Pepperell 46
The Model boys’ basketball team maintain its perfect record Friday with a close 48-46 win against host Pepperell.
The Dragons were led by Andrew Wilder with 20 points, Ben Whelchel with 10 points and Chris Barner with eight points.
Model (4-0, 3-0 Region 7-AA) will face Christian Heritage on the road today at 5:30 p.m. Pepperell (1-4, 0-3 Region 7-AA) will host Dade County next Friday in another region contest.