After dropping six of their first seven games, the Lions are now on a tear through the second part of the season winning eight straight contests.
“At the beginning of the season — I knew we were going to be good,” Unity senior Eli Wells said. “We just had to figure it out. We have a really well-rounded team with a lot of players who are really good at their own thing, and I think we figured that out eight games ago. We’ve gone into each game confident, but we try not to get over confident.”
The Lions’ only GICAA I-A loss came to Horizon Christian Academy, who defeated the Lions 56-41 on Dec. 12.
Unity (9-6, 4-1 GICAA) will get another crack at the Warriors (6-3, 3-1) tonight at 7 p.m. in their home gym, and a win would put some space between the first-place Lions and the second-place Warriors as region play winds down.
Inexperience was a factor for the Lions early in the season as the team’s roster took a hit with the loss of five seniors. Last year’s team had the best season for the Lions since 2009, finishing second in the region and capping the year with a 15-8 record.
“We’re very young,” Unity head coach Matt Claytor said. “We have two seniors and a junior, and some of our guys have never played varsity basketball before, so it took us about six or seven games to figure out what we were doing.”
Wells, one of the two seniors on the team, said he had his concerns during the teams’ early struggles this season, but he’s seen his team come together to overcome those losses.
“Last year we had five really good seniors, and I was kind of nervous that would tear us apart, but I feel like we’re better than we were last year,” Wells said. “We’ve got a bunch of younger kids, but they’re good and they play really well with the team.”
One of the leaders on the team has been Huston Bryant, who has averaged 20 points per game during the streak. According to Claytor, Bryant and Wells have been integral to the Lions’ success.
A key win in the streak for the Lions came against Shiloh Hills Christian on Jan. 8 when Unity outscored the Challengers 43-30 in the second half after being down 20-17 at halftime. The Lions lost to Shiloh Hills twice during the regular season last year and in the region championship game.
Coming from behind for wins has been a trend for the Lions with Unity trailing at halftime in four of the eight games in their streak before coming back to win.
“There’s a lot of confidence right now,” Claytor said. “Even when we have a bad quarter or two we can get ourselves back into it.”