The Trion baseball team used a big seventh inning Monday to seal an 8-2 win against host Darlington.
Leading 3-1 at the top of the inning, the Bulldogs put five runs in the seventh to improve to 2-1 on the season and 1-1 in Region 6-A play.
Will Wyatt and Brier Ingle each had a hit and two RBIs for the Bulldogs. Hagen Willingham had an RBI, and Colt Trammell had a hit.
Logan Bricknell got the win for Trion pitching five innings and striking out nine. Isaiah Parker pitched two innings in relief.
Darlington’s Charlie Bell got the loss. He pitched 4.2 innings, allowed four hits, one earned run and struck out four. Adam Himes and Thomas Speed pitched in relief, both striking out two.
At the plate for the Tigers, Zuker Campbell was 1 for 2 with a double, a run scored and an RBI.
On Saturday, the Tigers (2-3-1) came out on top against the Bulldogs earning a 2-1 win at Trion.
Lawson Brown got the win for the Tigers, throwing four innings and striking out three while allowing one earned run. Aiden Cloud pitched three innings and struck out three in relief. Blaine Woody struck out four in the loss for Trion.
At the plate Kolin Rogers was 2 for 2 with an RBI and two stolen bases, and Caleb Butler had a hit and an RBI.
The Tigers host Mt. Paran on Wednesday, while Trion is at Gordon Lee.
TENNIS: Model boys 4, Coosa 1
The Model boys’ tennis team came away with a 4-1 victory on Monday against the Coosa Eagles at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.
The Blue Devils (2-0) swept the singles matches with Parker Stone winning 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1, Teller Abdou winning 6-1, 6-4 at No. 2, and Eli Abdou winning 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 at No. 3
Coosa Bradley Johnson and Brady Jacobs got Coosa’s lone win at No. 1 doubles, 7-5, 4-6, 6-3, and Model’s Cole Locklear and Braxton Sims took No. 2 doubles 0-6, 6-4, 6-4.