A top pitching prospect at Rockmart High School officially made is dream a reality Wednesday as he signed his letter of intent to play baseball for LSU.
The senior still has work left to do on the mound as a Yellow Jacket before he graduates in May, but will have the chance to suit up and take the mound for the Tigers in their 2021 season.
"It means the world to me. I've always dreamed about it" Floyd said. "I never thought it would ever happen to me, but I think the hard work has paid off. I'm always thinking about wanting to be there, and it motivated me to do what I needed to do."
Floyd said the coaching staff at LSU attracted him to consider the Tigers and their previous success over the past few years pushed him toward Baton Rouge, but also the environment.
"People love baseball there," Floyd said. "They've got it packed out all the time with season ticket holders. It's a great environment to play baseball in."
Floyd announced his commitment to LSU during the first half of his junior year, before the Jackets made a title run that took them all the way to the finals and one win short of a championship. The Jackets went 29-11 last season and won the Region 7-AA title, while Floyd was honored as the RN-T Player of the Year.
He finished the 2019 season with a 10-1 record with 127 strikeouts while allowing only 11 hits and five earned runs over 61 1/3 innings for a .571 ERA.
Floyd also played in Oklahoma this summer as part of Team Georgia with other juniors from around the country and Canada. His decision to go with LSU came over two other SEC baseball programs, Georgia and Vanderbilt.
It is entirely possible LSU fans could be heartbroken before next baseball season even starts as Floyd is likely to find himself in the mix for the 2020 Major League Baseball draft. Rockmart head baseball coach Kenny Yanzetich said he wouldn’t be surprised to see his ace senior pitcher’s name called.
"There's a lot of potential there that's untapped that we won't get to see," Yanzetich said. "That'll carry on to LSU, or we'll see what happens with the MLB draft. I know that he's on everybody's radar, and he's worked really hard to get to that point. If he stays healthy, there's a lot there. And we hope to make another run here."
Yanzetich is excited to see Floyd return to the mound for one more year not just because of his talent and hard work ethic, but because it also provides an opportunity for younger Jacket players to learn from Floyd's experience.
"He's like a mentor coach on the field,” the coach said. “He's always taken care of our younger kids and shown them the ropes. He's always encouraging them."
Floyd said he's excited about the chance to become a Tiger, and once in school he plans to study sports administration with opportunities to further his education in law or seek a management role later in life should his baseball career continue.