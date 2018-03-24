BASEBALL: Pepperell edges Armuchee in Region 7-AA battle
Some timely hits managed to break through against the top efforts being displayed on the mound Friday evening as Pepperell managed to pull out a 6-5 win at Armuchee in extra innings.
Down 4-2, Armuchee scored twice in the sixth and then matched Pepperell’s one-run seventh in the bottom of the frame to tie the game 5-5 at the end of seven innings in the Region 7-AA tilt.
Pepperell pushed across a run in the top of the eighth and kept the Indians scoreless in their at-bat to claim victory. Blake Vasser struck out 12 for Pepperell, pitching 7 2/3 innings to get the win.
Randon Carter and Jacob Stanley combined on the mound for the host Indians. Carter threw five innings, striking out six, while Stanley came on in relief and struck out four over the final three innings.
Pepperell (7-8, 4-2 7-AA) got a pair of hits each from Harris Bagley and Connor Chandler to help its power at the plate. Armuchee was led by a 2-for-3 performance from Stanley, who had a home run and two RBIs.
Brantson Duck also went 2 for 3 for the Indians, adding an RBI as well, while Brett Barker had an RBI and Bleu Swanson had a double.
Armuchee (5-8, 2-4 7AA) will play two games today. The first is at 11 a.m. against Mt. Zion-Carroll at Armuchee High School, while the second is tonight at 7:30 p.m. against Rome High at State Mutual Stadium.
The game at State Mutual Stadium is part of the annual Rome Braves Invitational that will feature eight high school teams playing games at the minor league ballpark.
Coosa and Model will start things off at 10 a.m., followed by Pepperell and Cartersville at 1 p.m., and Darlington and North Cobb Christian at 4:30 p.m.