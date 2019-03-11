EMERSON — Despite not having a home field at the moment, the Rome High baseball team has found some success at its new temporary home in Bartow County.
The Wolves are picking up speed coming away with two Region 7-5A wins Monday at LakePoint Sporting Community.
The Wolves completed a weather-delay game against Woodland for a 5-2 win, then defeated the Wildcats again 2-1 behind a strong performance on the mound from Knox Kadum, who struck out 15 batters, tying a Rome High record.
The pitcher, who recently signed to play football for Virginia Tech, threw a complete game for the Wolves in the second contest of the day, tossing only 86 pitches and giving up two hits and one run.
“We needed to get to 2-2, because you just don’t know how the mindset of our boys is going to be if we’re 1-3 or 0-4,” Rome High head coach Jim Tejcak said. “It’s a good to be 2-2. I’m really pleased with the way the boys are playing. We just have to keep plugging away.”
The Wolves (4-4, 2-2 Region 7-5A) only managed two hits, but took the the lead in the third inning after Garrett Howell scored after a walk to first. Howell was able to get home after a balk and two wild pitches.
Rome’s go-ahead run came in the fourth when Xavier Roberts-Donaldson tripled to right field, then came home on a sacrifice fly from Conner Bullard. Rome has now played three complete and one partial game at the sports complex in Emerson.
“The hits on the scoreboard don’t show it, but we put the barrel on the ball as good as we have all year long,” Tejcak said. “We did enough to win, but we’re still a ways to go.”
For Woodland (3-7, 1-3), Bailey Ward had two hits.
Recent heavy rains and flooding have made Rome’s Legion Field behind the levee unplayable so the Wolves have had to move their home games to LakePoint, but a lack of practice space has made the season difficult for Rome.
“We’re battling through it because we don’t have a field right now,” Tejcak said. “Things we need to do on the field, you can’t do in a parking lot. In defense of the boys, they’re not letting it bother them.”
The completion of the partial game saw Rome break a 2-2 tie in the top of the seventh inning against Woodland to rally for a 5-2 win.
With one out in the seventh, Sevie Andrews singled and Roberts-Donaldson followed with a walk. Andrews then stole third base and scored on an error. After a walk to Bullard, Kadum delivered a two-run RBI double to give the Wolves a 5-2 lead.
Hayden Filetti pitched the game’s first five innings which were played at Woodland before being completed at LakePoint, with Tristen Tillery finishing in relief. Filetti struck out eight and allowed one run and four hits, and Tillery allowed a hit and a walk.
Rome faces Cass in another region contest on Wednesday at LakePoint.
TENNIS: Coosa boys 4, Pepperell 1
The Coosa boys’ tennis team opened region play Monday with a 4-1 win against Pepperell at the Downtown Tennis Center.
The Eagles got a 6-3, 6-1 win from Jordan Broom at No. 2 singles and a 6-0, 6-3 win from Hunter Dodd at No. 3 singles.
At No.1 doubles Brady Jacobs and Bradley Johnson won 6-1, 6-1, and Malachi Wilkins and Keith Gunnells won 6-2, 6-4 at No. 2 doubles.
Coosa is at Gordon Central today at 4:30 p.m., while Pepperell faces Model at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.