Pepperell’s Cayden Head hit a two-run shot in the top of the third inning, which was all the Dragons needed to come away with a 2-1 win against host Darlington. Head finished with two hits and two RBIs.
For Darlington, Aiden Cloud and Caleb Butler were both 2 of 3 at the plate, and Lawson Goodwin had an RBI.
Mason Fincher earned the win for the Dragons (1-2) throwing a complete game while striking out seven.
Lawson Brown took the loss for Darlington pitching six innings and striking out seven.
The Dragons host LaFayette today at 4 p.m., while the Tigers (1-1-1) travel to Chattooga at 5:30 p.m.
SOCCER
Pepperell girls 5, Chattooga 4 (4-3 PK)
The Pepperell girls’ soccer team won 4-3 on penalty kicks after a scoreless overtime period to earn a 5-4 win against Chattooga on Monday.
Ansley Davenport scored four goals to lead Pepperell (2-0, 2-0 7-AA), and Marleni Perez and Makenzye Tarpley each had an assist. Bre Culpepper had seven saves in goal.
The Lady Dragons will host Gordon Central today at 5 p.m.
TENNIS
Model boys 4, Chattooga 1
The Model boys’ tennis team opened its season Monday with a 4-1 win against Chattooga.
Parker Stone won at No. 1 singles 6-2, 6-0, Micah Veillon won at No. 2 singles 6-3, 6-4, and No. 3 singles was won by Teller Abdou 6-0, 6-0.
Chattooga’s lone win came at No. 1 doubles with Dakota Finster and Cole Carin defeating Barton Sopota and Eli Abdou 6-2, 6-1. At No. 2 doubles Griffin Burgess and Parker Early won 6-0, 6-3.
Chattooga hosts Dade County today at 3:45 p.m. Model is at Coosa on Monday.