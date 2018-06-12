BASEBALL: Cedartown star faced with decision after draft
After working through his senior season with the Bulldogs’ baseball team, the 18-year-old athlete had his name called on the third day of the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft last week.
And as the 1,001st pick by the Washington Nationals, Haney has some thinking to do about his immediate future — Follow his professional ambitions in the Nationals’ organization, or take up the offer of attending college in the fall.
“As of right now, I’m thinking I’m going to college,” Haney said over the weekend.
The utility player, who banked on his skills at the plate as a batter and behind the plate as a catcher during tryouts with both Washington and Atlanta, said the situation is fluid. He said it’s possible if the scenario works out where Washington releases some players he could sign a contract as soon as this week.
Otherwise, he plans to study at Chipola College in Florida instead, where he received a scholarship offer to play for the Indians earlier in the year before graduation. Several baseball players have developed their skills at Chipola before going to the pros.
Part of his reluctance to commit to Washington and start off his career immediately in the majors is that he was picked so late in the draft on the final day.
Haney racked up several honors during his time at Cedartown, being named All-State and All-Area throughout his high school career.
A pitcher, infielder and catcher for the Bulldogs, Haney completed his senior season with a .404 batting average and .582 on-base percentage along with 22 walks. He committed just two errors at catcher and had three wins on the mound.
Gevin Johnson, who took over as Cedartown’s head coach this year after serving as an assistant since 2014, said Haney was a special player and helped the team in any way possible.
“Jack has always been the light for the Bulldogs’ team, and I think without his dedication and leadership we would have not been as successful,” Johnson said.
The Washington Nationals, who moved to D.C. in 2005 from Montreal where they were the Expos, has several minor league teams within their organization.
If he ends up playing for the Nationals, Haney would first make a trip down to West Palm Beach, Florida for a round of rookie league play.
Following his time there, the next stop would likely be either the Auburn Doubledays or the Hagerstown Suns in Class A. Hagerstown is in the Northern Division of the South Atlantic League, which also includes the Rome Braves.
