BASEBALL: Bats come alive for Wolves in road win over Cass
A five-run first inning gave the Rome High baseball team the foundation needed for a 10-8 win over region rival Cass on the road Friday evening.
The game saw the Wolves get 14 hits as they held the homestanding Colonels at bay throughout the high-scoring affair between the two Region 7-5A squads. Back-to-back doubles from Xavier Roberts-Donaldson and Chandler Bridges got things going for Rome in the top of the first, with the former scoring the first run of the rally.
A single from Sevie Andrews brought in Bridges, while Connor Bullard scored on a wild pitch. Kade Garrard then hit a two-run double to put Rome up 5-0. Every Rome starter got a hit in the game.
Garrard went 2 for 3 with a double, three RBIs and a run, while Bridges and Roberts-Donaldson both went 2 for 5 with a double and an RBI. Aldin Astin went 2 for 3, while Andrews and Knox Kadum each went 1 for 4 with an RBI.
Garrard also picked up the win on the mound as he threw the first 3 2/3 innings, scattering six hits and striking out two while allowing four runs. Astin struck out three while allowing two hits and three runs in two innings of relief, while Kadum came on with two outs in the sixth to get the save after holding Cass to one run and one hit and getting two strikeouts.
Rome (10-8, 5-2 7-5A) will host Cass on Monday evening at Legion Field.