ALL-AREA BASKETBALL: Model’s Saxton, Darlington’s Hull named RN-T Players of the Year

2018 RN-T Players of the Year

Model's Victaria Saxton (left) and Darlington's JD Hull helped lift their teams into the playoffs this past season, with Model reaching the Class AA Final Four. / Staff

When the moment came this past basketball season for a much-needed shot, a defensive stop or a call for calm among the rough tides of adversity, each team had its own leaders.

In the case of the Model Lady Devils, the trust and caring that was built among them was lifted once again by the performance of senior Victaria Saxton. Meanwhile at Darlington, in Bradley Pierson’s first year as head boys’ coach at his alma mater, the junior JD Hull continued to show his potential as a top Tiger.

Their performances in the 2017-2018 season make the two forwards the 2018 Rome News-Tribune Players of the Year.

This is the fourth year in a row Saxton has been named either Player or Co-Player of the Year, and the 6-foot-1 South Carolina signee worked to improve her game while continuing the do the things that have made her one of the top 50 recruits in the class of 2018.

She averaged a double-double in her final season in Model blue, finishing with 24.3 points per game and 14.9 rebounds per game as the Lady Devils rose to the occasion throughout the region and state tournament, leading all the way to the Class AA Final Four.

Saxton had 4.3 blocks on average as well, taking advantage of her size inside the paint against opponents. She wrapped up her career as Model’s all-time leading scorer, surpassing Cheryl Autry with a total of 2,622 points, and recorded 1,618 rebounds in four years as a starter.

Her list of accolades includes being a McDonald’s All-American nominee this past season, a two-time Georgia Athletic Coaches Association Class AA Player of the Year and a four-time recipient of the Northwest Georgia Tip-Off Club Player of the Year award.

Hull has been a key part of Darlington’s team since his freshman season, but his leadership role was elevated this season after the departure of last year’s seniors. The forward didn’t back down and had his best season yet, averaging 17.7 points and 7.2 rebounds per game while shooting 55 percent.

He scored his 1,000th career point this season and helped the Tigers reach the Class A Private Sweet 16, where they became the closest area boys’ team to making the Elite Eight as they lost to North Cobb Christian 65-62.

Joining Saxton and Hull on the 2018 RN-T All-Area Teams are a number of girls who have completed impressive prep careers, including Armuchee’s Livia Skinner, Rome’s Taya Gibson, Chattooga’s Ziyah Underwood and Georgia School for the Deaf’s Chynah Johnson, who leaves the Cave Spring institution with the record for most points in a game (54) and the honor of Division II Female Player of the Year as selected by the National Deaf Interscholastic Athletic Association.

2018 RN-T ALL-AREA BASKETBALL TEAMS

BOYS

Coach of the Year

Bradley Pierson, Darlington

FIRST TEAM

Name                        School              Grade

Jundraius Adams       Chattooga         Jr.

Eli Brooks                  Darlington         Jr.

Kenon Dixon              Coosa               Jr.

Branson Hanks          Pepperell          Sr.

JD Hull*                     Darlington         Jr.

Jackson Lively           Model                Sr.

Josiah Petro              Unity Christian   Sr.

Justin Roberts           Model                 Sr.

*Player of the Year

SECOND TEAM

Name                        School             Grade

DeMarco Brown         GSD                  Jr.

Kamen Brown            Rome               Jr.

Caleb Byrd                 Rome               Soph.

Clayton Johnson       Chattooga       Jr.

Dawson Melton         Pepperell         Sr.

Devin Price                Chattooga         Jr.

Josh Smith                 Model                Sr.

Kameron White           Coosa              Sr.

HONORABLE MENTION

ARMUCHEE: Brantson Duck, Tamalachi Lovelace; CHATTOOGA: Jamarious Mosteller; COOSA: Sean Brown, Jaylen Hodge, Jaylen Nelson, Dawson Tate; DARLINGTON: Andrew Land, Barrick Wade.

GIRLS

Coach of the Year

Sally Echols, Model

FIRST TEAM

Name                        School              Grade

Keyarah Berry            Rockmart          Fr.

Caroline Dingler          Darlington        Soph.

Taya Gibson                Rome               Sr.

Chynah Johnson         GSD                  Sr.

Victaria Saxton*          Model              Sr.

Livia Skinner                Armuchee         Sr.

Ziyah Underwood       Chattooga         Sr.

Libby Upton                Model                 Jr.

*Player of the Year

SECOND TEAM

Name                        School               Grade

Carah Arrant             Coosa                Sr.

Re’Tavia Floyd           Rome                 Sr.

Megan Kent               Model                Jr.

Kaylee Mansell           Pepperell          Sr.

Taylor Roberts           Coosa               Sr.

Sydney Seymour        Darlington         Jr.

Brandy Ann Wacker    Armuchee        Sr.

Moe Welch                  Model              Sr.

HONORABLE MENTION

ARMUCHEE: Karson Fallin; CHATTOOGA: Faith Foster; COOSA: Emma Reynolds; DARLINGTON: Annabelle Braden, Amelia Hoyt; GSD: Zariah Clay, Jordon Hall, Alicia Reynolds; MODEL: Nia Allen, Elizabeth Duke; PEPPERELL: Grace Hufford, Josey McGraw, Maycy Owens; ROME: Tarrah Gibson; ROCKMART: Madison Davis, Cambree Stanley, Desiree Williamson; TRION: Shelby Carlock, Shayla Youngblood.