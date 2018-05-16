ALL-AREA BASKETBALL: Model’s Saxton, Darlington’s Hull named RN-T Players of the Year
In the case of the Model Lady Devils, the trust and caring that was built among them was lifted once again by the performance of senior Victaria Saxton. Meanwhile at Darlington, in Bradley Pierson’s first year as head boys’ coach at his alma mater, the junior JD Hull continued to show his potential as a top Tiger.
Their performances in the 2017-2018 season make the two forwards the 2018 Rome News-Tribune Players of the Year.
This is the fourth year in a row Saxton has been named either Player or Co-Player of the Year, and the 6-foot-1 South Carolina signee worked to improve her game while continuing the do the things that have made her one of the top 50 recruits in the class of 2018.
She averaged a double-double in her final season in Model blue, finishing with 24.3 points per game and 14.9 rebounds per game as the Lady Devils rose to the occasion throughout the region and state tournament, leading all the way to the Class AA Final Four.
Saxton had 4.3 blocks on average as well, taking advantage of her size inside the paint against opponents. She wrapped up her career as Model’s all-time leading scorer, surpassing Cheryl Autry with a total of 2,622 points, and recorded 1,618 rebounds in four years as a starter.
Her list of accolades includes being a McDonald’s All-American nominee this past season, a two-time Georgia Athletic Coaches Association Class AA Player of the Year and a four-time recipient of the Northwest Georgia Tip-Off Club Player of the Year award.
Hull has been a key part of Darlington’s team since his freshman season, but his leadership role was elevated this season after the departure of last year’s seniors. The forward didn’t back down and had his best season yet, averaging 17.7 points and 7.2 rebounds per game while shooting 55 percent.
He scored his 1,000th career point this season and helped the Tigers reach the Class A Private Sweet 16, where they became the closest area boys’ team to making the Elite Eight as they lost to North Cobb Christian 65-62.
Joining Saxton and Hull on the 2018 RN-T All-Area Teams are a number of girls who have completed impressive prep careers, including Armuchee’s Livia Skinner, Rome’s Taya Gibson, Chattooga’s Ziyah Underwood and Georgia School for the Deaf’s Chynah Johnson, who leaves the Cave Spring institution with the record for most points in a game (54) and the honor of Division II Female Player of the Year as selected by the National Deaf Interscholastic Athletic Association.
2018 RN-T ALL-AREA BASKETBALL TEAMS
BOYS
Coach of the Year
Bradley Pierson, Darlington
FIRST TEAM
Name School Grade
Jundraius Adams Chattooga Jr.
Eli Brooks Darlington Jr.
Kenon Dixon Coosa Jr.
Branson Hanks Pepperell Sr.
JD Hull* Darlington Jr.
Jackson Lively Model Sr.
Josiah Petro Unity Christian Sr.
Justin Roberts Model Sr.
*Player of the Year
SECOND TEAM
Name School Grade
DeMarco Brown GSD Jr.
Kamen Brown Rome Jr.
Caleb Byrd Rome Soph.
Clayton Johnson Chattooga Jr.
Dawson Melton Pepperell Sr.
Devin Price Chattooga Jr.
Josh Smith Model Sr.
Kameron White Coosa Sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
ARMUCHEE: Brantson Duck, Tamalachi Lovelace; CHATTOOGA: Jamarious Mosteller; COOSA: Sean Brown, Jaylen Hodge, Jaylen Nelson, Dawson Tate; DARLINGTON: Andrew Land, Barrick Wade.
GIRLS
Coach of the Year
Sally Echols, Model
FIRST TEAM
Name School Grade
Keyarah Berry Rockmart Fr.
Caroline Dingler Darlington Soph.
Taya Gibson Rome Sr.
Chynah Johnson GSD Sr.
Victaria Saxton* Model Sr.
Livia Skinner Armuchee Sr.
Ziyah Underwood Chattooga Sr.
Libby Upton Model Jr.
*Player of the Year
SECOND TEAM
Name School Grade
Carah Arrant Coosa Sr.
Re’Tavia Floyd Rome Sr.
Megan Kent Model Jr.
Kaylee Mansell Pepperell Sr.
Taylor Roberts Coosa Sr.
Sydney Seymour Darlington Jr.
Brandy Ann Wacker Armuchee Sr.
Moe Welch Model Sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
ARMUCHEE: Karson Fallin; CHATTOOGA: Faith Foster; COOSA: Emma Reynolds; DARLINGTON: Annabelle Braden, Amelia Hoyt; GSD: Zariah Clay, Jordon Hall, Alicia Reynolds; MODEL: Nia Allen, Elizabeth Duke; PEPPERELL: Grace Hufford, Josey McGraw, Maycy Owens; ROME: Tarrah Gibson; ROCKMART: Madison Davis, Cambree Stanley, Desiree Williamson; TRION: Shelby Carlock, Shayla Youngblood.