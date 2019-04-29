Northwest Georgians are invited to retrieve their lightsabers, jump aboard their starships and join the Jedi Order at Star Wars night at the Rome Braves sponsored by Harbin Clinic on May 18.
The game, pitting the Rome Braves against the Columbia Fireflies, starts at 6 p.m. at State Mutual Stadium. Raffle tickets for coveted, signed Braves merchandise will be available for purchase, and proceeds will benefit Brighter Birthdays, a non-profit organization that helps children in need celebrate their birthdays through the delivery of bags filled with toys and living essentials.
To encourage the public to attend, Harbin Clinic is offering a coupon for two popcorns and two Home Run Hill tickets for $10. Coupons are available at all Harbin Clinic volunteer desks, Harbin Clinic Dermatology Rome at 550 Redmond Road, and Harbin Clinic locations at 330 Turner McCall Blvd.
“We’re excited to sponsor Star Wars Night at the Braves for such a great cause,” says Kenna Stock, Harbin Clinic CEO. “Brighter Birthdays does a wonderful job of bringing joy to birthday boys and girls throughout our region.”
“In the words of Yoda, ‘Join us for the game, we hope you will,’” Stock added.
In addition to sponsoring the game, Harbin Clinic Star Wars-themed PSA commercials for Skin Cancer Prevention and Awareness Month will be shown on the big screens at State Mutual Stadium.
Game-day goers are encouraged to dress in Star Wars fashion, and professional cosplayers in authentic costumes will be at the game to help the crowd get into the galactic spirit and raise money for Brighter Birthdays.
For more information about Brighter Birthdays, visit www.brighterbirthdays.org.