Harbin Hero Hustle Set for Sept. 29 at Ridge Ferry Park
Superheroes of all shapes and sizes will converge at Ridge Ferry Park in Downtown Rome on Saturday, Sept. 29 for the third edition of the Harbin Hero Hustle 5K Race and Health Walk.
Registration is now open for the event, which saw more than 600 runners and walkers tackle the course last year.
This year, the race and walk move to Ridge Ferry Park with a 5:30 p.m. start. The new course offers a few more optional challenges in the form of inflatable obstacles as well as a fun, fast trail giving runners and walkers a way to test their super speed.
“I can’t wait to see the multitude of superheroes and villains descend on Ridge Ferry Park in September,” RFPRD Director Kevin Cowling says. “This is such a fun event for people of all ages, and I think having it at Ridge Ferry allows us to add to the fun and festivities.”
The race and walk will start and end near the stage area in the park and will also feature food trucks and a post-race movie.
The event also offers the chance to help pick the top charity in the Harbin Hero Challenge. Five local charities rose to the top in July during the nominating period and are now vying for the supreme title. Those charities are Summit Quest, Living Proof Recovery, RLT Prime Timers, Sweet Cocoon and Murhpy-Harpst Children’s Centers.
During online and race-day registration, participants can select one of five charities to receive points. The five charities are:
Winners of the pre-race costume contest categories also earn points for a charity. The costume contest begins at the stage at 4:45 p.m.
Costume contest categories are:
Best hero or villain
Best junior hero (age 10 and under)
Best league of heroes (two or more heroes)
After the race, the charity with the most points from registrations and costume contest points will earn a $1,000 donation from Harbin Clinic. The other four charities will then be entered into a random drawing for a $750 donation.
“We are happy to be teaming up with Parks and Rec again this year to bring this fun, themed race to Rome,” Harbin Clinic CEO Kenna Stock says. “The Harbin Hero Hustle not only provides a great way to get exercise but also offers a fun, engaging way for families to dress up and participate in a healthy event.”
Online registration for the run is $25 and $20 for the walk. Race-day registration will begin at the park at 4 p.m. and will be $30 for the run and the walk. RFPRD will host the packet pick-up on Thursday, Sept. 27 for groups and Friday, Sept. 28 for everyone else.
Visit rfpra.com and click on events to register.